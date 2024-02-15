Israeli real estate market suffers worst sales performance in 3 decades

(MENAFN) A recent survey commissioned by the Israeli Ministry of Finance has unveiled unsettling findings regarding the state of the country's real estate sector. Released on Wednesday, the report indicates that the year 2023 witnessed the lowest volume of real estate sales in Israel in three decades, painting a grim picture largely attributed to the repercussions of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.



Conducted by the Office of the Chief Economist within the Ministry of Finance, helmed by Shmuel Abramson, the survey highlights a stark decline in real estate transactions throughout the past year. Shockingly, only approximately 70,000 apartments were sold, marking the lowest level seen in 30 years. Even with the introduction of special offers by real estate developers in the final days of December, there was only a marginal uptick in sales, failing to reverse the overarching downward trend.



The final quarter of 2023 emerged as particularly dire, registering the poorest performance in housing sales over the past 22 years, as outlined by the Ministry of Finance's chief economist. Despite a 47 percent increase in home sales from November to December 2023, the figures still reflected a 15 percent decline compared to the same period in 2022.



Several factors have been identified as contributing to the deterioration of Israel's real estate industry. Notably, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has cast a shadow over market sentiment, exacerbating existing challenges. Additionally, a shortage of Palestinian labor—traditionally comprising a substantial portion of the workforce in construction, with an estimated 90 thousand workers—has hampered construction operations, further compounding the sector's woes. Moreover, the increase in interest rates on the shekel, peaking at 4.75 percent before a slight reduction to 4.5 percent in January, has added to the financial strain faced by potential buyers and investors alike.



As Israel grapples with multifaceted challenges impacting its real estate landscape, stakeholders and policymakers are faced with the daunting task of devising strategies to address these pressing issues and revitalize the market.

