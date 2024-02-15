C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Expected To Grow At 2.9% CAGR, Reaching USD 4 Billion By 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand for precision medicine and biomarkers will drive C-reactive protein testing market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The C-reactive protein testing market was worth US$ 3.1 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 2.9% is projected from 2023 to 2031, and the market will reach more than US$ 4.0 billion in 2031 . Integrating data from diverse sources, such as genetic information, electronic health records, and real-time monitoring equipment, is expected to play an important role in healthcare. This holistic approach can potentially improve the precision and personalization of diagnostic testing, resulting in a more thorough picture of individual health.

CRP testing has become more accessible and convenient as technology in point-of-care testing advances. Point-of-care CRP tests provide speedy results, allowing healthcare providers to make timely decisions about patient care. This is especially relevant in emergency and critical care situations. Introducing portable and user-friendly CRP testing instruments has broadened the tests' application outside typical laboratory settings. The rising use of point-of-care CRP testing helps to drive market growth by meeting the demand for speedy, on-the-spot diagnostic information.

Preventive healthcare is becoming increasingly important worldwide. In the future, diagnostic procedures such as CRP testing may play an even more important role in identifying persons at risk of various illnesses at an early stage, allowing for proactive interventions and lifestyle changes.

Key Findings of the Market Report



In terms of test type, standard C-reactive protein tests accounted for the largest global market share in 2022.

Based on the type of assay, immunoturbidimetry held the majority share in 2022.

In terms of indication, inflammatory diseases dominated the global C-reactive protein testing market in 2022.

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2022.

Based on end-user, the independent diagnostic laboratories segment will likely dominate the global market. In 2022, North America held the largest share of the global market.

Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market: Growth Drivers



The increased prevalence of inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and infectious diseases is a major driver of the CRP testing market's growth. CRP is a sensitive measure of inflammation, and its blood levels can indicate the existence and severity of inflammation in the body.

As the global burden of chronic inflammatory disorders increases, so does the demand for CRP testing. Healthcare practitioners rely on CRP testing to detect and monitor inflammatory illnesses, resulting in increased demand for these tests in clinical settings.

Increasingly, healthcare is focusing on preventative measures, such as CRP testing, to determine a person's risk of cardiovascular disease. Elevated CRP levels have been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. As a result, healthcare practitioners are increasingly incorporating CRP testing into routine health screenings to identify at-risk individuals and adopt preventive interventions. The shift towards proactive healthcare measures and early diagnosis of health issues drives up demand for biomarker testing. CRP is an important indicator in monitoring and managing the risk of certain diseases.

Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market: Regional Landscape



North America is expected to drive demand for the C-reactive protein testing market. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain a major public health concern in North America. Heart disease and stroke are relatively common in the region. CRP testing is a common biomarker for measuring cardiovascular risk. As the population ages and lifestyle-related risk factors continue, there is an ongoing need for diagnostic tests, particularly CRP testing, to identify at-risk individuals and adopt preventative actions. North America has been at the forefront of advances in personalized medicine, which entails adapting medical treatment and interventions to an individual's unique traits, such as genetic makeup and biomarker profiles. CRP testing contributes to this trend by providing useful information on inflammation status. Healthcare providers in North America may increasingly include CRP testing in personalized medicine approaches, resulting in market growth.

Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market: Key Players

Several leading players in the global market are increasing their market presence and market share through strategies such as expanding their product portfolios and merging and acquiring. Prominent market players operating in the C-reactive protein testing landscape are as follows:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Creative Diagnostics

DxGen Corp.

CTK Biotech Inc.

Getein Biotech Inc.

Goldsite Diagnostics Inc.

OptiBio Co., Ltd. Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.

Key Developments



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp, is an industry leader in diagnostic testing and drug development. In addition to clinical diagnostics, LabCorp also supports drug development, genomic testing, and other types of laboratory testing. Thermo Fisher Scientific- Thermo Fisher Scientific is an international corporation specializing in analytical instruments, reagents, software, consumables, and services for scientific research. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a wide range of products, including laboratory supplies, reagents, and genetic analysis solutions.

Global C-reactive Protein Testing Market: Segmentation

By Test Type



Standard C-reactive Protein Test High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP) Test

By Type of Assay



ELISA

Immunoturbidimetry

Immuno-chromatography

Immunofluorescence Others

By Indication



Heart Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases Others

By End User



Hospital Associated Laboratories

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

