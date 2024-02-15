India Slip To 117 In Latest FIFA Rankings After Asian Cup Debacle

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Indian men's national football team fell to 117th place in the latest FIFA rankings after its AFC Asian Cup debacle. India slipped 15 spots from 102 in the latest edition of the FIFA men's world ranking released on Thursday, following the team's first-round exit from the continental tournament in Doha, last month.

There is plenty of movement further down the standings following the matches contested in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations and the AFC Asian Cup. Amongst the African sides, Ivory Coast jumped 10 spots to be placed 39th, reaping the rewards of their continental triumph on home soil, secured following an eventful AFCON campaign.

AFCON runners-up Nigeria sit at 28th after jumping 14 places making significant strides but are no match for Angola (93rd, up 24), a side they ousted in the last eight, who are the biggest climbers in the latest instalment of the global ranking. Two-time Asian Cup winners Qatar (37th, up 21) chalk up the biggest tally (92.04 points) after capitalising on home comforts to successfully defend their continental crown.

Elsewhere, Jordan (70th, up 17), who were edged out in the Asian Cup final, make good ground, as do Thailand (101st, up 12), whose journey came to an end at the last-16 stage.

Qatar's rise sees them enter uncharted territory, with two other teams also recording best-ever rankings.

Senegal (17th, up 3), who suffered shoot-out heartbreak at the hands of the eventual winners Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16, break new ground, while Tajikistan (99th, up 7) mark their maiden Asian Cup campaign by making a first-ever appearance in the top 100.

There are no changes seen in the top ten of the global rankings.

