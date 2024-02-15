Canyon Partners Appoints James Anderson As Head Of EMEA Capital Formation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a ~$25 billion global alternative investment manager founded in 1990, announced James Anderson has joined the firm as Head of EMEA Capital Formation. Mr. Anderson will be based in Canyon's London office, which has been in operation since 2006 and also houses Canyon's European investment team.

"There is a growing opportunity set for our business in EMEA as appetite for opportunistic credit and real estate strategies across the liquidity spectrum continues to increase among institutional investors within the region," said Josh Friedman, Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Canyon Partners. "James has nearly two decades of experience working with institutional investors and will provide essential connectivity to deepen our existing relationships and augment our platform. We are pleased to have James on board leading our capital formation efforts in EMEA."

Most recently, Mr. Anderson served as Head of UK & EMEA Sales and Distribution at Barings (formerly Babson Capital), where he helped establish and was integral to the growth of the company's European business for nearly 13 years.

"Canyon's longstanding, deep heritage in corporate credit and real estate investing, particularly navigating complex balance sheets and challenging situations, ideally positions the firm to capitalize on a wide array of investment opportunities on behalf of our growing client base," said Mr. Anderson. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further develop Canyon's strategy in partnership with our investors, and to supporting the expansion of Canyon's London office and EMEA platform more broadly."

Canyon's London-based investment team has deployed approximately $20 billion of capital over just the last decade across Canyon's corporate and structured credit-oriented strategies. In March 2023, after more than 20 years issuing US CLOs, Canyon debuted its first European CLO. Canyon has expanded its London team meaningfully over the last two years, with plans to hire additional team members in the region over the coming months.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Canyon Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager which employs a deep value, credit intensive approach focused on value-oriented special situation investments and bespoke financings. Canyon offers solutions across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed opportunities, capital solutions, multi-strategy credit, real estate, structured credit and CLOs, and liquid credit strategies. Founded and partner owned since 1990, the firm has over 200 employees worldwide.



