MODINE WILL SHOWCASE NEW RESIDENTIAL AND LIGHT COMMERCIAL HEATING SOLUTIONS AT INTERNATIONAL BUILDERS SHOW

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine

(NYSE: MOD ), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, announced today they are exhibiting and showcasing a variety of newly released heating options at the International Builders Show at booth SU1030.

Modine to feature newly released Amp Dawg(tm) Electric Heater and infrared products at International Builders Show

During the show, which takes place Feb. 27 - 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Modine will feature their recently launched electric heating solutions including the Amp DawgTM and the MEQ and MES infrared heaters. The company's Hot Dawg® Garage Heater and gas-fired patio heater will also be on display, offering contractors a variety of heating solutions to consider for commercial and residential spaces.

"Our goal at Modine is to meet contractors and heating professionals where they are," said Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business, Jon Schlemmer. "As interest in electric heating solutions continues to build, we want to ensure we provide contractors with a variety of options to meet the demand of their customers. We are excited about the diverse solutions we can display for contractors at the International Builders Show. With our new low-profile offerings, they can build in heating solutions at the start of a project rather than retrofitting later."

The newly released Amp DawgTM Electric Heater is available in two sizes. The residentially certified 5.7kW unit allows application flexibility in spaces like basements, garages or storage areas, while the 9.0kW unit provides two stages of controlled heat perfect for larger workshops and garages.

The Hot Dawg® Power-Vented Gas-Fired Unit Heater is an ideal solution for residential garages and workshops. Thanks to its versatile installation options, the unit can free up more workspace by eliminating the need for space heaters that clutter the area. The unit operates on both natural and propane gas.

The new MEQ infrared heater provides a perfect balance between heating performance and low-light output. The unit features a high-intensity, low-light Tungsten bulb that supplies instantaneous directional heat for indoor and outdoor applications. This heat is evenly distributed and is practically unaffected by windy environments. With power outputs up to 4800W, the MEQ is a perfect solution for restaurants or backyard patios.

The MES infrared heater features long-wave radiant and convective heat output, which provides consistent and powerful heat. This zero-light, radiant heater is designed to take the chill out in moderate climates, making it an excellent choice for solariums, workshops, yoga studios, semi-enclosed outdoor rooms or any space with minimal wind exposure.

The Modine high-intensity infrared patio heater is designed to provide outdoor comfort heating. The infrared heater directs its energy to surrounding objects rather than the air, providing more immediate, effective warmth for those in the area.

For more information about Modine heating solutions, please visit .

For more information about the International Builders Show, please visit

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM.

Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources.

More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them.

Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants.

Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit