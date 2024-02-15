Mikra Reports Further Clinical Research That Validates Category-Defining Formulation Of CELLF Cellular Health Supplement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to transform human wellness, is pleased to report, on behalf of its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra") that independent and rigorous clinical research studies recently published by esteemed universities confirm the importance of the key ingredients in the category-defining formulation of Mikra's CELLF cellular health supplement.

“We are gratified to see the publication of ongoing clinical research that validates our vision for CELLF as a new approach to improving quality of life: cognitive performance and clarity today, with reduced inflammation and better recovery to feel younger for many more vigorous years,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist.“The future of wellness is enjoying a longer healthy lifespan, and Mikra is committed to making these benefits available to many more customers in 2024.” CELLF provides a complete adult daily dose of Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ) and Glutathione, alongside the recommended dose of bioavailable CoQ10, in a liposomal gel that is precision engineered to protect all of these key molecules from the corrosive effects of stomach acid, delivering them safely to be absorbed by the small intestine and guaranteeing that the full clinical dose becomes bioavailable. The latest published research confirms the vital role played CELLF's key ingredients.

In 2023 a double-blind, randomized controlled trial completed in Japan found1: After 12 weeks, the participants showed improvements in composite memory and verbal memory... In younger adults (aged 20-40 years), PQQ improved cognitive function (cognitive flexibility, processing speed, and execution speed) after 8 weeks... Older adults (aged 41-65 years) showed improvements in complex and verbal memory after 12 weeks. In 2023 a study conducted jointly at Canadian and Chinese research universities concluded2: This study reveals the underlying mechanism of PQQ's strong antioxidant capacity and provides evidence for PQQ as a potential agent for clinical prevention and treatment of natural aging-induced osteoporosis. In 2023 a comprehensive research review completed at a medical university in Italy determined3: There is evidence of enhanced glutathione levels in elderly subjects with excellent physical and mental health status, suggesting that heightened glutathione may be a marker and even a causative factor of increased healthspan and lifespan. Such aspects, and much more including glutathione-boosting substances administrable to humans, are considered in this state-of-the-art review, which deals with glutathione and glutathione-dependent enzymes from biochemistry to gerontology, focusing attention also on lifespan/healthspan extension and successful aging; the significance of glutathione levels in aging is considered also in relation to therapeutic possibilities and supplementation strategies... Aimed at increasing glutathione and related defenses to improve health status and counteract aging processes in humans.

CELLF is a clinically validated formula proven to boost energy and focus on a cellular level, while protecting against the negative effects of oxidative stress. Meticulously researched, the precision-engineered formula is designed to add healthy, energetic years to your life, so you can feel better, longer.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia's largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:









Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.

1 Pyrroloquinoline quinone improves brain function in both younger and older adults

2 Pyrroloquinoline quinone alleviates natural aging-related osteoporosis

3 Glutathione and glutathione-dependent enzymes: From biochemistry to gerontology and successful aging