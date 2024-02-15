HEALWELL AI’S Intrahealth Provides Update On New Customer Implementation At Canuck Place Children’S Hospice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Intrahealth is pleased to report on a recent enterprise customer installation at the Canuck Place Children's Hospice in Vancouver, BC. Intrahealth's Profile EHR will serve as the underlying digital infrastructure to streamline program delivery and improve the experience for both Canuck Place children and their families.

This customer implementation reflects Intrahealth's expanding footprint and a growing opportunity for the future integration of HEAWELL's leading AI tools to drive better health outcomes in a manner aligned with global Value Based Care (VBC) trends. Canuck Place was a contract that was won through a competitive RFP process. Intrahealth has four other RFPs it has recently responded to servicing markets such as mental health, home health and multidisciplinary specialists where it is awaiting a decision that could result in an improvement to the company's current revenue expectations.



TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“ HEALWELL ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to provide a customer update on its newly acquired subsidiary, Intrahealth Systems Limited (“ Intrahealth ”), highlighting the successful enterprise implementation of Intrahealth's Profile (“ Profile ”) Electronic Health Records (“ EHR ”) at the Canuck Place Children's Hospice (“ Canuck Place ”), an expert pediatric palliative care program for children and families in British Columbia and the Yukon.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL commented,“We are very pleased with our acquisition of Intrahealth, which is proving to be a robust and scalable enterprise class EHR platform that is customizable to fit a number of different customer clinical configurations. Intrahealth has an active pipeline of opportunities in a wide variety of customers including health authorities, hospitals, public health outpatient centres, community health, home care, ambulatory care, and diverse healthcare professionals. As we make further progress on AI enabling Intrahealth's core EHR functionality with clinical decision support systems that provide next generation 'co-pilot' capabilities for physicians, we are confident that we can help our customers further reduce costs and improve health outcomes. We believe the by-product of this positive impact on healthcare ecosystems globally will drive value to our shareholders.”

Dr. Dobranowski added,“Canuck Place was a contract that was won through a competitive RFP process. Intrahealth has four other RFPs it has recently responded to servicing markets such as mental health, home health and multidisciplinary specialists where it is awaiting a decision that could result in an improvement to the company's current revenue expectations.”

Located in Vancouver, BC, Canuck Place provides pain and symptom management, medical respite, education and art, music and recreation therapy, end-of-life care, and grief and bereavement counselling - all funded by private donors and the provincial government and at no cost to families.

Profile will serve as the underlying digital infrastructure to streamline program delivery and improve the experience for both Canuck Place children and their families. Canuck Place chose Profile because of the ability to easily configure complex workflows especially those related to intake and medications. The project involves the digitization of several paper-based forms and streamlining of processes to ensure pediatric palliative care program delivery, focusing on the best possible experience for patients and families during an extremely difficult time. Profile improves communication between the healthcare team, families, and children through connected electronic patient charts and advanced care using electronic medication reconciliation, electronic bedside medication administration, electronic clinical documentation, computerized provider order entry, and data reporting. Profile is the single source of truth to ensure information is consistent across Canuck Place hospice sites and community care in-home and in-hospital.

Dorian Prior, President of Intrahealth commented,“Our partnership with Canuck Place highlights Intrahealth's ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare technology, improving patient outcomes and making a positive impact on communities. We are looking forward to announcing additional customer wins in 2024. The investments we have made in our product over the past several years are paying off as evidenced by our recent customer successes. We are being invited to bid on complex healthcare EHR implementations around the globe and expect to be very competitive especially as we level up our capabilities with HEALWELL's next generation AI capabilities. We are excited to continue our journey of innovation and collaboration to shape the future of healthcare.”

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve health care and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician-led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“AIDX” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol“HWAIF”. To learn more about HEALWELL AI, please visit: .

About Intrahealth

Intrahealth is a pioneering force in healthcare technology, specializing in the development and implementation of state-of-the-art EMR or HER solutions. With a relentless commitment to advancing patient care, Intrahealth empowers healthcare providers, institutions, and governments with innovative digital tools designed to enhance healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes. For more information about the Intrahealth, please visit our official website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such as the expectation to secure potential contracts, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "to become", "improve", "growth", "ensuring", "continue", "anticipated", "expects", "proceed", "potential", "future", "consider", "result in", "increase", "deliver", "emerging",“is poised”, "plan", "position", "opportunities", "expansion", "exercise", "ensure", "achieve", "acquire", "complete", "satisfy", "entitle", "subject to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the stability of general economic and market conditions; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; HEALWELL's winning of competitive RFPs; HEALWELL's ability to further integrate and deploy new AI technologies into Intrahealth's product offering; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2023, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at . The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Pardeep S. Sangha

Investor Relations, HEALWELL AI Inc.

Phone: 604-572-6392

...