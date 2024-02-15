Newest Light- And Heavy-Duty Repair Innovations Reinforce Dorman’S Leadership Of The Automotive Aftermarket

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLMAR, Penn., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is on a roll, releasing more than two hundred new motor vehicle and heavy-duty truck repair solutions this month alone. The new products represent millions of new sales opportunities for automotive and heavy-duty parts distributors, retailers, and repair shops, reinforcing Dorman's position as the premier go-to source for technicians and dedicated DIYers.



The February 2024 releases include a range of repair solutions that reflect Dorman's commitment to retailers, distributors, and end-users who prefer a single trusted source for the vast majority of their aftermarket replacement parts. From continuously expanding coverage in basics like high-turnover chassis components and aftermarket-exclusive heater hoses, to complex electronics like park assist cameras, this month's new solutions join an unrivaled catalog of 122,000 SKUs.

Senior Vice President Eric Luftig underscored the importance of that comprehensive offering to Dorman's growing North American audience.“We take seriously our responsibility as a leader in our industry to provide the full range of products our customers need to succeed. Our new product development efforts reflect a value to the aftermarket that's unique to Dorman: We don't just meet technicians' and DIYers' current needs. Our customers count on us to provide innovations they don't yet know they will need.”

February's featured products include:



A convenient first-to-the-aftermarket body mount bolt kit with coverage for millions of aging GM pickups, featuring all the hardware needed to re-secure the truck bed and save technicians and DIYers the hassle of sourcing individual fasteners.

An aftermarket-exclusive transmission cooler for select popular Ford vehicles, adding to Dorman's huge and expanding array of fluid coolers for gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks.

Suspension control arms engineered to match the fit, function and performance of the original equipment arms on a combined total of 2.5 million Mercedes, Mazda, and Hyundai vehicles.

Four new Dayton Parts trailer air tank reservoirs designed to reliably hold the onboard air supply for HD trailer brake and valve operations. The new tanks add to a growing number of new and upgraded products available under the Dayton Parts brand.

Eight new park assist cameras offering coverage for a combined 6.5 million late-model vehicles from Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and other manufacturers. The cameras feature the latest electronic technology for reliability and hassle-free installations. Two new space- and cost-saving fastener assortments designed and manufactured specifically for Dorman retailers. These peg wall assortments are loaded with end-users' most popular threaded, brass, and body fasteners, a selection based not on guesswork but on decades of proven sales.

These are just a few of Dorman's featured new product releases this month, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain. To sign up to receive all of Dorman's new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts/signup . To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts/tour .

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman's analysis of third-party reports.

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

Investor Relations: David Hession, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts .

