Capstreet Acquires Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc., A Nationwide Provider Of Heat-Treating Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc. (“ASR” or“the Company”), a provider of on-site heat-treating services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Capstreet Partner Paul De Lisi said,“ASR has an excellent reputation for technical capability, quality and safety, and we believe that the Company can further expand both geographically and into ancillary services. We look forward to working with the management team as ASR evolves to support the unique needs of its customers.”

Founded in 1979, ASR provides heat treatment services to customers that span the industrial sector, with a particular focus in the petrochemical, refining, power and other industrial markets. ASR helps ensure the integrity of metal infrastructure through a variety of heat-treating methods. The company operates out of 14 locations in North America and has an expansive fleet of heat treatment consoles, mobile rigs, induction and combustion equipment, and fixed-base furnaces. ASR's deep expertise and large fleet enable it to deliver safe and high-quality heat treating to its customers.

“For more than 40 years, we have held fast to our core principles that place safety, customer quality and respect for our fellow workers at the forefront of everything we do,” said ASR COO Dalton Meaux.“Capstreet shares our commitment to these principles, and we are excited about the organic and strategic growth possibilities generated by the additional resources at our disposal.”

“ASR is known for delivering quality heat-treating services to its customers,” said Capstreet Principal Chas Richard.“Supported by a talented team, ASR has built a strong foundation that we believe makes them well-positioned to accelerate execution on several attractive expansion opportunities in the market. We are incredibly excited to partner with the ASR team to help enable the company's future growth.”

About Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc.

Analytic Stress Relieving uses preheating and post-weld heat treatment and other stress relief applications to relieve residual stresses in metals caused by temperature changes during the welding process. Headquartered in Lafayette, LA, the Company has eight additional full-service offices in Baton Rouge, LA, Lake Charles, LA, Beaumont, TX, Houston, TX, Corpus Christi, TX, Middlesex, NJ, Chicago, IL and Toledo, OH, with five satellite offices in Richmond, VA, Pascagoula, MS, Salt Lake City, UT, Minneapolis, MN and Tulsa, OK. Please visit for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, capstreet .

