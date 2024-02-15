Hydreight Founder And CEO, Shane Madden, Joins Founding Member Board Of The American IV Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“ Hydreight ” or the “Company ”) (TSXV:NURS)(OTCQB:HYDTF)(FSE:S06) a mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible, at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is excited to announce that Shane Madden, Founder and CEO of Hydreight has joined the Founding Member Board of the American IV Association ( “AIVA” ). AIVA is a prominent hub for resources in IV hydration therapy and dedicated to improving clinical delivery outcomes, quality assurance, and governmental representation.

Mr. Madden joins the Founding Member Board alongside two industry leaders: Katie Gillberg, Founder and CEO of Hydrate IV Bar, and Felicia Janovich Co-Founder of LIVE Hydration Spa Franchise. These are the first three members chosen of the 20-member Founding Board. Aligned with the mission of advancing the IV hydration industry in a sustainable and successful manner, AIVA's Founding Member Board will engage directly with the Leadership Advisory Board, chairing committees responsible for shaping the industry, establishing best practices, and representing the industry's interests through AIVA on all matters of importance.

AIVA's passionate entrepreneurial culture ensures that it continues to provide its members with the most comprehensive industry resources available, both today and in the future. With the establishment of ten specialized committees focusing on oversight, data management, quality assurance, and compliance, AIVA aims to broaden its membership base by welcoming other industry leaders who aspire to be at the forefront of the IV Hydration Therapy sector. These committees will benefit from the support of the Leadership Advisor Board, Founding Member Board, and Key Subject Matter Experts from across the nation.

Shane Madden, Founder & CEO of Hydreight commented,“It is an honor to be included on the Founding Member Board of the American IV association alongside visionaries and leaders in the industry. At Hydreight, we are deeply committed to improving patient outcomes, ensure the best possible quality and customer experience, while adhering to the complex healthcare regulations across 50 states. Aligned with AIVA's mission, we are focused on the long-term success and growth of the IV industry on a national level. I look forward to working with senior leadership on establishing the remainder of the Board and providing guidance and value moving forward.”

About the American IV Association

AIVA emerged in 2021 at a time when the burgeoning business of IV hydration therapy lacked uniformity in clinical delivery outcomes, quality assurance, governmental representation, and a collective media voice. Established to address these acute concerns, AIVA served as a beacon of momentum and awareness for industry stakeholders across various business dimensions.

Through industry collaboration, commitment, and financial support, AIVA is uniquely poised to further deliver on the need for oversight and compliance going into 2024 and beyond. The Advisory Board remains true to the vision set by the organization's visionary founders, drawing inspiration from their innovation and energy.

For more information about American IV Association and its Advisory Board, please visit .

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of nearly 3,000 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. The Hydreight platform hosts a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network that provides services in over 650 cities and growing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ... ; Telephone: (480) 790 6886

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“Approximately” or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or predictions concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company's shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.