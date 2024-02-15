Widmer Brothers Brewing’S Beloved White Gold Hazy Lager Returns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generations In the Making, This Hazy Golden Wheat Lager Balances the Scales With Elegance of Flavor Both Crisp and Smooth

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widmer Brothers Brewing (“Widmer Brothers”) , brewers of one of Oregon's favorite craft beer and oldest craft breweries in Portland, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today the return of its seasonal favorite, White Gold Hazy Lager , now gracing shelves and taps for its second year. This unique brew, a modern twist on the traditional German Kellerbier, boasts a light and refreshing body, a subtly toasted aroma, and a delightfully crisp finish.

With a legacy as the trailblazers of wheat beers within the craft beer industry, Widmer Brothers demonstrate how wheat can transcend the lager style by providing a silkier mouthfeel and harmonious flavors without sacrificing lager's characteristic crisp, refreshing aroma and finish. Coming in at 4.7% ABV, the lighter drinkability of the style showcases the versatility of this beer, making it a crowd favorite.

As part of White Gold Hazy Lager's return, Widmer Brothers has partnered with local Chef Kourtney Paranteau of Cute Meat Inc. , unveiling a series of inspired recipes starting with a Beer Chex Mix that ingeniously incorporates White Gold Hazy Lager and Widmer Wing Sauce - from local Pacific Northwest hot sauce maker Silagy Sauce - the perfect snack to enjoy while watching some big upcoming sporting events in the next few weeks. Keep an eye out for more themed collaboration recipes featuring White Gold Hazy Lager this spring.

“White Gold Hazy Lager elevates the lager category by adding new elements of haze, imparting smoothness and a balanced body that present-day beer drinkers love from Hazy IPAs,” said, Widmer Brothers Brewmaster Kaylen Gibbens.“The unique haze of this beer comes from adding wheat in the malt bill, a process for which Widmer Brothers is an expert.”

Available across the Pacific Northwest in major retail outlets, White Gold Hazy Lager is ready to complement any occasion, offering a refined yet approachable beer experience that captures the essence of craft brewing innovation. Age 21+. Always drink responsibly.

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

In 1984, Kurt and Rob Widmer quit their jobs to follow a lifelong passion for making great beer that could be shared with friends and family. From the very first pitcher, the Widmer Brothers sought to make beer that's easy to enjoy and perfect for sipping on the back porch or wherever life takes you. A lot has changed since then, but the truth that started it all remains - great beer brings people together. Widmer Brothers is proud to be celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024 and looks forward to many more decades of delicious brews.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

