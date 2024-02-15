Telesat Opens Annual Scholarship Programs For Women & Indigenous Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scholarship recipients to reflect Canada's broad diversity and Telesat's commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) career advancement

OTTAWA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced that applications are now being accepted for its two marquee scholarship programs-the fourth annual National Women in STEM scholarship program and the company's second annual Fellowship for Indigenous Youth program .

“Telesat recognizes the importance of increasing diversity within STEM and we are proud to provide scholarships that help elevate and empower Canada's diverse voices,” said France Teasdale, Telesat's Vice President of People.“With these programs we aim to provide women and Indigenous students with access to impactful education and career opportunities while developing STEM talent throughout Canada.”

Women in STEM Scholarship Program:

Through the Women in STEM scholarship, Telesat will award $5,000 CAD scholarships to eight full-time undergraduate students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Students in undergraduate university and those enrolled in accredited technical college programs are eligible to participate. With this scholarship, Telesat hopes to empower more women to engage in these important, emerging, and high-paying fields.

Women in STEM scholarship applications will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. ET on March 26, 2024. Telesat intends for this program to reflect Canada's broad diversity and the company strongly encourages Indigenous, visible minority students, and students with disabilities to apply. Scholarship Partners Canada (SPC), a division of Universities Canada, administers the scholarship program on behalf of Telesat.

For more information on the scholarship program and eligibility, and to view the impressive 2023 scholarship winners, visit .

Fellowship for Indigenous Youth:

Under the Fellowship for Indigenous Youth program, Telesat will provide scholarships for Indigenous students to pursue their studies and advance their careers in STEM fields, and gain significant, hands-on working experience during paid internship placements at the company. Telesat will award two Indigenous students each with $5,000 CAD scholarships, $15,000 stipends, and up to 8-month paid internships at one of Telesat's cutting-edge facilities in Alberta, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, or Quebec.

SPC will administer Telesat's Fellowship for Indigenous Youth Program and select a committee of Canadian University representatives and an Indigenous-led application review committee. The candidate evaluation criteria will include academic performance, quality/relevance of a written essay, reference letters, relevance of academic and professional experience, and interview performance. Scholarship applications will be accepted until 1:00 pm ET on March 26, 2024.

For more information on the program, eligibility and application, and to view the 2023 awardees, visit .

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us @Telesat on X, LinkedIn , or visit .

