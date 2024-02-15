$39.4 Billion Wi-Fi Markets: Hardware, Solutions, Services, High-Density Wi-Fi, Enterprise-Class Wi-Fi, Indoor, Outdoor - Global Forecast To 2028

The market study covers the Wi-Fi management market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, density, location type, application, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The exponential growth of internet-enabled devices, from smartphones to smart home appliances, fuels the demand for ubiquitous and high-speed wireless connectivity. Also, government initiatives promoting digital inclusion and smart city projects contribute significantly, enhancing public Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Among hardware, access point to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Access points are used to connect wireless devices, also known as smart devices, to any network for internet connectivity. These points are also known as Wireless Access Points (WAPs). The main function of access points is to behave as a medium for transmitting wireless signals. The increasing internet penetration worldwide drives the demand for Wi-Fi infrastructure, with access points being essential components for creating wireless networks.

Among density, enterprise-class Wi-Fi holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

An enterprise-class wireless network is more than just a collection of Wi-Fi Access Points (APs). At the minimum, it is characterized by superior security and performance, centralized configuration and management, and a much higher capacity for user density. The need for businesses to ensure consistent and fast internet connectivity to minimize their downtime will drive the market.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries in Asia Pacific are undergoing rapid urbanization, leading to increased demand for Wi-Fi in urban areas, public spaces, transportation hubs, and smart city initiatives. Also, due to digital transformation across various sectors, businesses are adopting digital technologies, cloud services, and IoT solutions, further driving the need for robust and high-speed wireless connectivity.

