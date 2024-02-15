Corinthian Events Announces Succession Plan: Three Longtime Employees To Assume Control Of The Company By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jill Tate, Co-CEO Corinthian EventsBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Courtney Church , and Jill Tate , Co-CEOs of Corinthian Events , one of Boston's leading event planning companies, today announced a succession plan that involves selling the 24-year-old company to three longtime employees: Jennifer Logan, Tamara O'Malley and Jamie Hellesen. While details of the sale are confidential, the three have worked for Corinthian Events for more than 35 years combined and are expected take full ownership of the company by January 2027.“Jamie, Tamara and I have been working together for more than 10 years and have built a strong relationship grounded in hard work, mutual respect, and trust,” said Jennifer Logan, Managing Partner at Corinthian Events.“We're so lucky and honored to be able to shepherd Corinthian Events into the future. I speak for us all when I say that with Jill and Courtney's guidance over the next few years, we're fully confident that our company will continue to grow and thrive.”While many event planning companies across the country were forced to close their doors post pandemic, Corinthian Events did a fast and major pivot by developing successful virtual meetings and events well ahead of their competition gaining valuable traction that enabled them to rebound stronger than ever in the years that followed. In fact, during the pandemic, when most businesses were stalled, the company acquired Newport Hospitality to expand their reach across New England for clients seeking exceptional corporate and specialty events.“I am honored to be entrusted with the future of Corinthian Events,” noted Managing Partner Tamara O'Malley.“We strive for the highest level of hospitality, creativity, and memorable moments, and I'm excited for our future.”The company serves a wide range of national, regional and New England-based clients including Keolis, EMD Serono, Stifel, Volvo, ADP, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, MIT, Ireland Funds, Sensata and many more.“Having been in the hospitality industry for more than two decades, continuing the legacy of a 24-year-old successful event planning company is a tremendous honor,” said Jamie Hellesen, General Manager at Corinthian Events.“Thanks to the leadership and forward thinking of Jill and Courtney, I'm excited to start this next chapter with Tamara and Jenni. Our similarities and differences are strengths when we're together,” she added.“If you believe in yourself and have great partners, anything is possible,” said Jill Tate, Co-CEO.“I could never have imagined that the company we started from scratch would achieve such incredible success. Courtney and I agree that leaving it in the hands of these three talented women will ensure our legacy endures,” she said.About Corinthian EventsCorinthian Events LLC, one of Boston and New England's premier event design and production companies and proud members of the DMC Network, has been producing events for nearly 25 years. As one of the largest, oldest, and most respected event companies in Boston, the team acquired Newport Hospitality Inc. in July, 2020. Co-CEOs Courtney Church and Jill Tate, DMCP have been at the helm of Corinthian Events LLC since the company's inception. The firm produces an average of 200+ projects per year, ranging from multi-day corporate events, nonprofit and social gatherings to planning complex conferences and meetings. Corinthian Events' award-winning services span outside of New England and the company is a leading force in event and DMC services in the Northeast. Visit for more information.

