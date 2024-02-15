EMTEK To Unveil New Innovative Hardware At KBIS 2024 (February 27-29) In Las Vegas, NV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rendering of EMTEK's 2024 KBIS Booth (#N2005)

Leading luxury hardware company, now proudly part of the House of Rohl® portfolio, to present cutting edge designs and interactive in-booth experiences.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMTEK , a leading luxury home hardware company based in Los Angeles, announces today, the debut of new door hardware, cabinet hardware, and more at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 27-29, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Located at Booth N2005, EMTEK is thrilled to demo their new myEMTEK product visualizer, which allows web users to create mixed finish and mixed style levers and knobs for their passage and privacy products. It's a whole new level of customization for EMTEK products, that can be ordered this way with no additional upcharge or lead time.KBIS 2024 also marks EMTEK and sister brand Schaub's recent entry into the House of Rohl® portfolio. With the inclusion of EMTEK, House of Rohl is enabled to move beyond the position as a leader in luxury plumbing in the kitchen and bath and deliver on the vision of becoming the leader in luxury décor throughout the home. This is the New House of Rohl.“House of Rohl is all about elevated design and showcasing how homeowners and designers can move throughout our portfolio to curate the kitchen, bath and ultimately whole home of their dreams,” said Rachel Roberts, Vice President of Luxury Marketing at House of Rohl.“Our latest products and collections deliver on the consumer need for quality performance and craftsmanship, while highlighting our evolution into a portfolio of luxury décor brands.”At this year's KBIS, visitors will also be able to view a curated selection of House of Rohl products in the EMTEK booth, as well as EMTEK products within the House of Rohl booth (#N2627), both demonstrating how seamlessly you can mix and match House of Rohl fixtures with EMTEK hardware.This year's EMTEK booth also presents the much-anticipated return of the 2023 Hardware Bar. Attendees will engage in an immersive and interactive sample ordering experience, allowing them to personally tailor their EMTEK Select Lever, Knob, or Cabinet Hardware selections. This year's 2024 Hardware Bar showcases the extensive range of customization possibilities, granting visitors the unique opportunity to create and receive their personalized hardware samples, completely free-of-charge.EMTEK will also debut the latest product introductions, notably the expansion of the acclaimed Select Collection, a 2023 Good Design Award winner, in interesting finishes and textures. The booth will highlight the beloved collection's new and innovative offerings like Green Marble and Terrazzo. These launches mark EMTEK's commitment to elevating design possibilities and a glimpse into the future of hardware innovation.Alongside these new additions, the booth will feature an array of other standout products from EMTEK including the Hercules Entry Sets, Oval Stretto interior locksets, Select Cabinet Collection Expansions, and more.Additionally, on Wednesday, February 28th from 2:00-2:45 PM, EMTEK's Director of Design and Product Innovation, Will Zhang, takes the stage at the NEXTStage for a compelling panel discussion, sponsored by EMTEK, titled,“All in on AI: Making Friends with the Latest Tools and Technology.” Zhang joins forces with industry professionals including Morgan Molitor, Co-Founder and Creative Director of construction2style LLC, Jenna Gaiduek, Designer and Educator at AI for Interior Designers and Jenna Gaidusek Designs, and moderated by Andrew Lane, Co-Founder of Digby. Together, they will delve into the forefront of design innovation, exploring the dynamic landscape of AI-driven design platforms.“Using emerging technologies has always been a part of our product innovation strategy at EMTEK,” says Will Zhang, EMTEK's Director of Design and Product Innovation.“ AI is a powerful tool and we've started exploring how this technology can support us in the evolution of how we design door and cabinet hardware, without compromising the essential tactile human connection element of the process. I'm excited to delve more deeply into this topic at KBIS.”In addition to Zhang, booth visitors will have the opportunity to meet with members of EMTEK's executive team including Steve Kamp, Vice President and General Manager of Luxury Hardware for Fortune Brands Innovations.At EMTEK's booth, find several engaging events throughout the duration of KBIS 2024. Host of“Why the Heck Did I Buy This House,” and Survivor champion, Kim Wolfe, is set to lead a Q+A titled,“Surviving Sourcing Timelines for TV Production,” on Tuesday, February 27th at 10:00 AM. RUE Magazine's Publisher Danny Seo will be on-site at the Hardware Bar and live on Instagram on Tuesday at 4:30 PM answering questions, giving away prizes and showing attendees the endless ways to personalize EMTEK's Select collection. San Diego-based designer Brian Brown will be on hand on Wednesday at 11:00 am to discuss“Why Touch Makes All the Difference in your Final Design” and demonstrating the new myEMTEK product visualizer.To see EMTEK's complete product portfolio, visit or your local EMTEK dealer.PRESS CONTACTKristin Olson at The Consultancy PR, ...###About EmtekDoor and cabinet hardware is more than just a way to open, close, and secure a space. Since 1981, EMTEK has asserted its integral role in the design process and acted as an extension of your personal style. With cutting-edge designs, a variety of finishes and styles, and fine craftsmanship, EMTEK stays ahead of the curve with its finger on the pulse of the market. Assembled to order in Los Angeles, EMTEK provides customers with endless opportunities to customize the products to fit every home improvement or renovation project.EMTEK is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).About House of RohlHouse of Rohl is a portfolio of seven luxury décor brands curated from around the world allowing you to tell your own story of a life well-crafted: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, ShawsTM, Victoria + Albert®, ROHL®, EMTEK® and Schaub. Each has a unique story that connects craft, provenance and passion that delivers timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage and design to your kitchen, bath, and whole home. House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are a part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN).

Kristin Olson

The Consultancy PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube