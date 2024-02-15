(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American Tarping and United Tarps Unveil Exclusive Line of Patriotic Customized Tarps including the American, Red Line & Blue Line Shield flags made in the USA.

- Alisha Soletti (Co-founder of American Tarping)FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Tarping , a leading online tarp system distributor, and United Tarps , a premier manufacturer of American-made tarping products, proudly announce the launch of a new product line featuring customized tarps. These tarps, which incorporate the American Flag, The Red Line Flag (Firefighters), and the Blue Line Shield Flag (Police Officers), are designed to allow individuals in various industries to showcase their support for those they admire and respect. The tarps are proudly made in the USA, reflecting the commitment of both companies to excellence in manufacturing.About American Tarping:American Tarping is an online distributor dedicated to providing top-quality tarp solutions to customers at fair prices. As an online distributor, American Tarping eliminates expensive overhead costs, allowing them to pass on savings to customers. With a focus on excellent customer service, the company aims to make the purchasing experience seamless and enjoyable."We believe in making the process of finding the right tarp solution as easy as possible for our hardworking customers. Our commitment to excellent service is unwavering" said Alisha Soletti, Co-Founder at American Tarping.About United Tarps:United Tarps is a manufacturer of tarping products known for strength, durability, and quality. With over 25 years of textile manufacturing experience, the company is a testament to American excellence. United Tarps sources raw materials exclusively from American textile mills, contributing to the revitalization of American manufacturing. The company harnesses cutting-edge technology to create replacement and custom truck tarps that are unparalleled in quality."United Tarps is dedicated to producing the most durable and reliable replacement tarps on the market today. Our commitment to quality is reflected in every product we manufacture" said George Boes, CEO at United Tarps.Featured Tarp Products:1. **STARS 'N STRIPES HD MESH DUMP TRUCK TARP by UNITED TARPS**- Description: The Stars 'N Stripes themed dump truck tarp is a patriotic and functional tarp, ideal for show trucks, truck shows, parades, and everyday hauling. Made of high-quality super heavy-duty mesh, it features premium construction with four rows of seat belt webbing reinforcement, double-sewn pockets, and stainless steel grommets.2. **BACK THE BLUE HD MESH DUMP TRUCK TARP by UNITED TARPS**- Description: The Back the Blue themed dump truck tarp allows you to show support for law enforcement while protecting your cargo. Made of high-quality super heavy-duty mesh, it is designed for show trucks, truck shows, parades, and everyday hauling. The tarp includes premium features like four rows of seat belt webbing reinforcement, double-sewn pockets, and stainless steel grommets.3. **THIN RED LINE HD MESH DUMP TRUCK TARP by UNITED TARPS**- Description: The Thin Red Line HD Mesh Dump Truck Tarp celebrates and supports firefighters while ensuring cargo protection. Crafted from high-grade heavy-duty mesh, this eye-catching design is perfect for truck shows, parades, or everyday hauling. The tarp features superior construction with four rows of seat belt webbing, double-sewn pockets, and stainless steel grommets.All tarps in this exclusive line are custom-made and printed on demand. The products are available for purchase through .American Tarping and United Tarps invite local and industry-related press to cover the release of these customized tarps, showcasing patriotism and support for American heroes.###

