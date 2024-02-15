Case Packaging Machines Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 3.85% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The case packaging machines market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the case packaging machines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2021 and 2028.One of the key growth drivers to propel the case packaging machines market is the growing application of automation in the market. the growth of the packaging industry is due to the increasing application of automation in the industry, leading to an increase in efficiency and productivity. Case packing technologies help boost the business by automating folding, packaging, glueing, and taping cardboard boxes, which in return boosts the production and distribution of goods to the end-user industries. As per the Reusable Packaging Association, the global packaging market has accounted for an estimated $1.1 trillion in 2023. Furthermore, the broader global packaging market was valued at an estimated $950 billion in 2020, implying a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2023. This growth when coupled with the increase in automation applications in the industry, the case packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the case packaging machines market during the forecasted period. For instance, in October 2022, the Marchesini Group announced the acquisition of the Sea Vision Group, a leading company in the construction of traceability, data collection, and inspection systems in the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals packaging industries. This enables the Marchesini Group to produce packaging lines that are connected with vision and inspection systems, providing enhanced performance and personalization for their customers.Access sample report or view details:The case packaging machines market, based on machine type, is categorized into two types- robotic case packers, and automatic case packers. The increasing use of automation allows companies to make use of two types of machinery that help in case packaging, which include the robotic type that are controlled by humans and the automatic type, which has no control from humans and is instructed by a computer.The case packaging machines market, based on product type, is categorized into three types- top load, side load, and wraparound. The case packaging product types are differentiated by the different angles the packaging is to be conducted.The case packaging machines market, based on end-users, is categorized into five types- food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, consumer goods, and others. The food and beverages industry is the major user of the case packaging machines market, due to the increasing consumption of packaged foods in the market and the increased concern of the safety of the food and beverage products.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the case packaging machines market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market is the increasing growth of the packaging industry, coupled with the growth of the regional population and demand for food and beverages. The increase in the regional population is deemed to be the largest among the rest of the world. The increasing population boosts the demand for food, which leads to an increase in the production and consumption of packaged goods. Invest India states that the India Packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $204.81 billion by 2025, which is an increase of the CAGR of 26.7% between 2020 and 2025. This increase in growth of the packaging sector in India is due to major contributors like laminates, flexible packaging and various other types of packaging. Therefore, the case packaging machines will have an expected increase in demand along with an increase in the packaging industry during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the case packaging machines market, such as I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Marchesini Group S.p.A., ROVEMA GmbH, Smurfit Kappa, Tetra Pak International SA, Cama, Douglas Machine Inc., FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD., and Econocorp Inc.The market analytics report segments the case packaging machines market using the following criteria:.By Machine Type:oRobotic Case PackersoAutomatic Case Packers.By Product Type:oTop LoadoSide LoadoWraparound.By End-User:oFood and BeveragesoPharmaceuticaloPersonal Care and CosmeticsoConsumer GoodsoOthers.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A..Syntegon Technology GmbH.Marchesini Group S.p.A..ROVEMA GmbH.Tetra Pak International SA.Smurfit Kappa.FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD..Cama.Douglas Machine Inc..Econocorp Inc.Explore More Reports:.Flow Wrap Machines Market:.Cartoning Machines Market:.Bottle Capping Machine Market:

