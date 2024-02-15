Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Social Media Market Valued At US$12.689 Billion In 2022, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2022 and 2029, the AI in social media market was valued at US$12.689 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The AI in the social media market is propelled by factors such as content personalization, efficient customer service, enhanced user experience, data analysis and insights, and automation and efficiency.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is swiftly reshaping the landscape of the social media market. Social media platforms, businesses, and individuals are embracing AI-driven tools to elevate their interactions. Social media platforms leverage AI for improved content recommendations, identification, and removal of harmful content, as well as personalizing user experiences. AI functionalities power features like tailored suggestions, news feeds, and search results. Furthermore, AI plays a role in detecting and eliminating spam, hate speech, and other detrimental content. Businesses integrate AI to enhance their social media marketing and customer service endeavours. Tasks such as post creation and scheduling, response to comments and messages, and analysis of social media data are automated through AI. Personalized social media ads and experiences are crafted using AI for customers. On an individual level, AI is applied to enhance social media experiences, including content creation and editing, content filtering, and the management of multiple social media accounts. AI also serves as a protective measure for users against online scams and harassment. In October 2022, Meta joined forces with Microsoft to provide users with groundbreaking experiences across various sectors, such as gaming and the evolution of the workplace. This partnership entails the integration of Microsoft 365 applications into Meta Quest devices, enabling users to utilize productivity software like Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and SharePoint within the virtual reality (VR) space. Furthermore, Microsoft plans to introduce Windows 365 to these devices, enabling individuals to stream their entire Windows experience, including personal apps, content, and settings, through a Windows Cloud PC.Access sample report or view details:In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) within the social media market, various technologies play pivotal roles, with notable contributions from machine learning and deep learning. Machine learning, a subset of AI, involves the development of algorithms that enable systems to learn and improve from experience. Deep learning, on the other hand, is a specialized form of machine learning that utilizes neural networks to simulate human-like decision-making processes. Another crucial facet in the AI-social media landscape is Natural Language Processing (NLP). NLP focuses on enabling computers to understand, interpret, and generate human language in a way that is both meaningful and contextually relevant. These technologies collectively empower social media platforms to enhance user experiences, provide personalized content recommendations, and effectively analyse vast amounts of data for improved content moderation and user engagement. The integration of machine learning, deep learning, and NLP underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of AI in shaping the future of social media interactions.Within the social media market, the utilization of AI technology, particularly in the image recognition sector, has experienced noteworthy expansion. AI algorithms play a key role in analysing and recognizing images shared on social media platforms. Widely employed by these platforms, this technology enhances user experiences by personalizing content and facilitating targeted advertising. AI-driven image recognition can discern various elements such as objects, scenes, activities, landmarks, dominant colours, and image quality. This capability enables social media platforms to provide more accurate and tailored search results, simplifying the process for users to locate desired content. Furthermore, facial recognition technology is instrumental in identifying faces in images and videos, enabling features like automatic tagging, personalized filters, and friend suggestions. Beyond user-centric applications, these technologies find utility in areas like user verification, privacy settings, and photo organization. In addition to content moderation for a safer user experience, image recognition AI extends its influence to diverse sectors such as healthcare, autonomous driving, and medical image analysis, contributing significantly to the growth and advancement of image recognition technologies within the social media market.The AI in the social media market, categorized by end-users, encompasses a diverse range of industries, including but not limited to Retail, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Media and Advertising, Education, and various other sectors. In the retail industry, AI in social media aids in personalized marketing, customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making. The BFSI sector benefits from AI applications for customer service, fraud detection, and risk management on social media platforms. In Media and Advertising, AI plays a crucial role in content recommendation, ad targeting, and audience analytics. Educational institutions leverage AI in social media for personalized learning experiences, student engagement, and educational content distribution. The "Others" category encompasses additional sectors that utilize AI to enhance social media strategies tailored to their specific needs and objectives. This diverse utilization of AI in various industries underscores its versatility and widespread integration to optimize social media practices across different business domains.Anticipated substantial growth of AI in the social media market is foreseen in the Asia Pacific region. Renowned for its innovation in diverse domains, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation, this region provides an ideal landscape for the flourishing integration of AI in social media. With the escalating prominence of digital trade, businesses and consumers are increasingly gravitating towards online platforms, laying a robust foundation for the widespread adoption of AI-powered features within social media platforms in the region. Notably, countries like China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam have witnessed remarkable expansion in their middle-class populations, creating a sizable user base for social media platforms and fuelling the demand for AI-driven services. The Asia Pacific region has also made significant advancements in enhancing its digital infrastructure, encompassing areas such as internet connectivity, data centres, and cloud computing, thereby facilitating more efficient AI processing. Governments across the region have actively promoted collaboration and integration efforts to advance connectivity, financial cooperation, and market integration. This conducive environment, coupled with the region's robust intergovernmental platform, catalyses fostering the growth of AI in social media.Major players in the AI in social media market are AWS, Microsoft, IBM Corp., Google LLC, Salesforce Inc., Adobe, and Meta.The market analytics report segments the AI in social media market on the following basis:.By TechnologyoMachine Learning and Deep LearningoNatural Language Processing (NLP).By ApplicationoSales and MarketingoCustomer Experience ManagementoPredictive Risk AssessmentoImage recognition.By End UseroRetailoBFSIoMedia and AdvertisingoEducationoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Adobe.AWS.Google LLC.IBM Corp..Meta.Microsoft.Salesforce Inc.Explore More Reports:.AI in Government Market:.AI in Computer Vision Market:.AI in Drug Discovery Market:

