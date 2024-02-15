(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 'Refresh with Intention' with Crate and Barrel's Ramadan Collection 2024







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 February, 2024: Crate and Barrel has introduced its latest collection of Ramadan-inspired furniture and dcor to encourage customers to 'Refresh with Intention' and invite life in. Designed to infuse timeless homes with beauty and purpose, the curated collection is perfect for entertaining, gifting and decorating this Holy Month.

The new assortment of homeware seamlessly marries tradition and modernity, inspired by the season's spirit of faith and renewal. Crate and Barrel is also inviting the community to give back through its 'Ornaments for a Cause' initiative, by which all proceeds will be donated to Dubai Cares to support families in need.

Gathering





Entertaining starts at the table with stunning serveware and tablescape ideas as the focus shifts to hosting memorable iftars, suhoors and gatherings with friends and family. Customers can find everything they need for preparing indulgent meals in the kitchen, from ornate dinner plates to table linens. Focused on design excellence and quality materials along with designer collaborations, Crate and Barrel is also offering a line of colourful kitchen essentials from the cookbook author and food celebrity, Molly Baz.





With decorators leaning more towards neutral trends to promote a sense of calm at this time of year, the assortment prioritises a white colour palette – with metallic accents that add luxury and elegance. A pop of muted burgundy lends an inherently warm feel, whilst wooden and marble textures exude earthiness and versatility.

Crate and Barrel's core furniture selection encourages customers to refresh their interiors by making conscious design choices that will last a lifetime. Sturdy walnut tables and plush seating options will make guests feel welcome and comfortable throughout the Holy Month and beyond.





Gifting

Crate and Barrel offers a wide array of gifts for hosts with the most, including scented candles, entertaining items, and fragrance oils and diffusers. The beloved homeware brand has also launched a faux floral arrangement service to make Ramadan gifting easier than ever. Dried flowers, realistic branches and grasses can be paired with beautiful vases, bringing organic textures and colours into the home.





Decorating

This year, Crate and Barrel has expanded on its community-led 'Ornments for a Cause' initiative, seeking to highlight various local creatives and pay homage to the region's culture.

Nio Art, a local resin artist, has created a new line of ornaments using recycled art materials for Ramadan 2024. All proceeds go to Dubai Cares to support families in need.

When decorating for the Holy Month, the right furniture and accessories can create a sense of peace, belonging and nostalgia. At the centre of the home is the Ramadan Crescent Tree, which customers can find in various sizes and styles. Dcor can be used to start new traditions, such as a countdown calendar or chalkboard to Eid al-Fitr. Lighting is equally important to set the tone for warm, loving celebrations. Customers can discover several options including string lights, pillar candles and lanterns.