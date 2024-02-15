(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) GIIS 2024 (UAE): French Mediane Systeme to Host Exclusive Workshop on 5G for IoT Technology







Global Information Infrastructure and Networking Symposium

From 19-21 February 2024 at Canadian University Dubai



Rare engineering Case studies for Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, healthcare ... Unique opportunity to network with like-minded business professionals and international engineers

United Arab Emirates, February 15th, 2024 : As part of the Global Information Infrastructure and Networking Symposium (GIIS 2024), Mediane Systeme, a leading French Technology company, is set to organize a workshop on their 5G for IoT technology at the Canadian University in Dubai (CUD) on February 21st from 9a.m. to 12 noon. This workshop will focus on 5G-mMTC (massive Machine Type Communication) and present rare case studies by engineers seldom seen at international conferences. The event aims to shed light on the advantages of 5G-mMTC in addressing current challenges within the realms of smart cities and Industry 4.0.

Unlocking the Power of 5G-mMTC for Today's Challenges

The workshop will offer a unique opportunity for participants to gain insights into the potential of a secure end-to-end 5G platform that enables the integration of various communication technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and edge computing, to create a more efficient and seamless communication network. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with engineers and industry experts who will share their experiences in implementing 5G-mMTC solutions. This private solution is designed to support the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connectivity in various industries, including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and smart cities.

For its inaugural expansion beyond Europe, Mediane Systeme strategically selected the Middle East, with a specific focus on the UAE market. This decision was influenced by the region's progressive policies and initiatives aimed at advancing the Internet of Things (IoT) and the integration of 5G technology. The UAE's commitment to fostering technological innovation and its forward-looking approach to regulatory frameworks made it an ideal choice for Mediane Systeme's entry into the global market.

In addition to technical insights, participants will have the chance to pool and connect with prominent French company representatives established in the UAE. Professionals from international companies specialised in transportation, automotive, healthcare, defense, telecommunications, digital services, energy management, and nuclear industries, are also expected to take part in the workshop, providing a valuable platform for collaboration and business development.





Tailored IoT Solutions for Sustainable Growth

The workshop aims to emphasize Mediane Systeme's commitment to providing end-to-end, cost-effective, and tailored IoT solutions. With a single point of contact and an extensive network of partners, Mediane Systeme offers advice backed by over 35 years of industry experience. The workshop promises to deliver informative content that combines the strength of a large enterprise with the agility of a startup, ensuring long-term support, including cybersecurity.

Vivien RAYNAL, Project Manager, Mediane Systeme stated

: 'We are thrilled to organize this workshop as part of GIIS 2024, live from the United Arab Emirates, a country that serves as an open-air laboratory for implementing the latest technologies. For instance, while the UAE ranked first among Arab countries and fourth globally in the launch and deployment of Public/Private 5G networks (Global Connectivity Index 2019), our platform is designed to meet the demands of the region's fastly evolving IoT landscape, and we are confident that it will provide valuable insights into the potential applications of this innovative technology.'

By hosting this workshop at the prestigious Canadian University in Dubai, Mediane Systeme is proud to introduce this project backed by esteemed stakeholders (academic institutions, large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises) in the value chain around 5G IoT : EDF, Federation Franaise de Cyclisme (FFC), Sequans, MicroEJ, Amarisoft, Webdyn, Kanope, Telecom Paris, UVSQ Paris-Saclay, and Inria.

Workshop Agenda - February 21, morning Session (Tentative program):

What is 5G-mMTC ? by Mediane Systeme / UVSQ





Secure end-to-end solution from sensors to Cloud - Mediane Systeme

IoT needs in the utility landscape, from Smart Meter to innovative development in the 5G-mMTC project” – EDF

Revolutionizing Industries with Advanced Solutions - Webdyn

Architect of tailor made IoT solutions - Kanope

4G/5G Network technology provider – Amarisoft

Light embedded virtualization in IoT – MicroEJ

5G-mMTC - Workpackage technical description and results – UVSQ





The Internet of Things (IoT) has witnessed significant growth and development in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent years. As a country known for its technological advancements and ambitious visions, the UAE has actively embraced IoT as a key element in its pursuit of becoming a smart nation. The UAE government supports the growth of IoT through initiatives like the UAE AI Strategy 2031, which integrates AI with various sectors, including IoT. The government has implemented regulatory frameworks through the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) to facilitate IoT development. Additionally, the government's focus on building smart cities, particularly in Dubai, has created a favorable environment for IoT growth, with a comprehensive IoT strategy in sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, and public utilities.

The combination of IoT and 5G technology in the UAE is expected to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents. As the UAE continues to invest in the development of 5G infrastructure and promote IoT adoption, we can anticipate a future where smart cities, connected industries, and advanced IoT applications become the norm, solidifying the UAE's position as a leader in the digital transformation landscape.

The event is open to professionals seeking bespoke solutions and a comprehensive approach to IoT challenges, particularly 4.0 industry professionals, such as integrators, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and smart cities developers. By attending, participants get the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and contribute to the development of innovative solutions in the field of 5Gof IoT. Interested participants can register for the event: Tech Students are also welcome to attend.

Nadjib AITSAADI, Head of NGN Team, UVSQ commented:“The 5G-mMTC platform is the first tech environment in France that brings together all the key players covering the end-to-end value chain: IoT, sensors, communication chips, 5G cellular networks, embedded virtualization, cloud business applications, cybersecurity, systems of systems, integrators and research laboratories for innovation and R&D”.