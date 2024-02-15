Safadi Greets Veterans Vows Action To Improve Their Living Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb.15 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, congratulated Jordanian military retirees and veterans on their Day of Loyalty, which falls on February 15.In a statement on Thursday, Safadi praised sacrifices of Jordanian retired servicemen in defending the homeland , stressing that the House is "keen" to implement the Royal visions aimed at improving their living conditions.He also said: "Military retirees and veterans made great contributions to build the Jordanian state, and their fingerprints are still evident in all fields."Additionally, Safadi added that these army veterans provided the "most wonderful forms of sacrifice and generosity" in serving Jordan and the Arab nation.