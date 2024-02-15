Southern Mazar District Announces School Construction Tender

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Feb. 15 (Petra) - The Directorate of Education in the Southern Mazar District has announced a tender for the construction of a new school, funded with a JD5 million grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).Additionally, maintenance and fencing projects totaling JD240,000 have been initiated for 12 schools across the district.Intisar Hamayda, director of education in the district, emphasized that the establishment of this new school aims to alleviate overcrowding in existing all-girls schools and provide a lasting solution to the issue.Hamayda further outlined the measures and accomplishments undertaken to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, teachers, and the entire school community as they commence the new semester. These efforts are aimed at realizing the educational objectives and goals effectively."In response to the growing demand and expansion of educational facilities in the district, the reception of new students within the various school campuses is no longer a challenge," she stated.Hamayda also highlighted that the new vocational school is the fruit of an agreement with the Vocational Training Corporation, which aimed to facilitate accreditation for students interested in vocational training. The school will be built on a 20-dunam area donated by the Municipality of Mu'tah and the Southern Mazar.