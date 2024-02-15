Action Against Farmers By Haryana Police Dictatorial: Punjab Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Taking exception of the brutal action against farmers by the Haryana Police on inter-state borders, Punjab Water Resources Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Thursday said it has exposed yet again the "anti-democratic" and "dictatorial" mindset of the BJP government in Haryana.

The Minister added that the farmers are the backbone of the country and they deserve respectful treatment from the Centre, while criticising the Narendra Modi-led Central government for failing to fulfill its promises made to the farmers.

He expressed dismay over the deterioration of the law and order situation, saying the Modi government's actions reveal a fear of facing the farmers.

Releasing photos of injured farmers to the media, Jouramajra condemned the use of tear gas and pellet guns against farmers, barricading roads and fortifying the national capital, stating that it is regrettable to witness the Central government escalating tensions without delivering on its assurances to the farmers.

Reiterating the support of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government for the farmers, the Minister lamented Narendra Modi government of attempting to oppress the farmers after failing to fulfill its commitments.

Lashing out at the BJP-led Haryana government, he condemned the use of police to deter farmers from their peaceful march, describing it as a "disrespectful and undemocratic act".

He urged the Union government to address the farmers' concerns immediately, implement promised reforms and prioritise their well-being for the nation's food security and rural prosperity.

