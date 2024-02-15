'Miffed' With Local Leadership, Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty Announces Resignation

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) Actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who's the Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur in Kolkata, announced her decision to resign as a Lok Sabha member after meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Thursday.

Chakraborty has also expressed her desire to permanently move away from politics and concentrate on her acting career instead.

The actress-politician reached the Assembly premises on Thursday afternoon and complained to the Chief Minister against the behaviour meted out to her by the local leadership of her own party in her constituency.

Chakraborty also told the Chief Minister that she has no intention to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I have tendered my resignation to the Chief Minister and once she accepts it, I will go the national capital and submit the same to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” Chakraborty said after meeting the Chief Minister.

Recently, Chakraborty had resigned from two Parliamentary standing committees in which she was the representative of the Trinamool Congress. She had also stepped down from different organisational posts within her constituency.

Speaking about her resignation from the standing committees and organisational posts, Chakraborty said that some people tried to create a rumour that these resignations were meant to ensure her candidature for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I personally feel now that politics is not an area suitable for me. People often get the licence to abuse you once you enter politics. Had I done anything wrong, my name would have been in the headlines.

"I haven't caused harm to anyone. I am not a politician. I do not want to be a politician. I just wanted to work for the people as an ordinary worker. I have never used abusive language against those belonging to the opposition camps,” she said.

Chakraborty also said that she wanted to resign as an MP in 2022.

“However, the Chief Minister had then prevented me from doing so,” she said.

--IANS

