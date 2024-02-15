National Search and Rescue Center introduces ‘University and Student Engagement Zone’ at INSCR 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, February 14, 2024: The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) has introduced a ‘University and Student Engagement Zone’ at the third edition of International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition (INSRC 2024). This innovative Zone serves as a platform for students to showcase their graduation projects focusing on search and rescue initiatives.



Several educational institutions - including United Arab Emirates University, Fatima College for Health Sciences, Al Ain University, Liwa College, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Rabdan Academy and Al Wasl University - are participating in INSRC 2024, held between February 12 to 14, 2024, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Their collaboration underscores a collective commitment to preparing students for successful careers in emergency response.



Colonel staff pilot/ Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) said: “We understand the significance of mentorship in shaping future leaders. Therefore, we have launched a special University and Student Engagement Zone for students at the INSRC 2024. Through guest lectures, workshops, and mentorship programs, our aim is to equip students with invaluable insights and practical skills. With access to top-tier resources like state-of-the-art technology and real-world case studies, participating students can deepen their understanding and expertise in search and rescue techniques.”



Expressing enthusiasm about this inaugural zone that is hosting academic students for the first time at the INSRC, Dr Mouna, Head of ‘University and Students Engagement Zone’ said: “The significant student involvement demonstrates their awareness about the search and rescue sector, and their eagerness to enhance this field. These projects are truly inspiring for future generations. Our objective at the University and Student Engagement Zone is to provide a conducive platform for students to showcase their projects, while also encouraging their interaction with search and rescue experts and professionals to acquire new skills. We aspire for this zone to facilitate collaboration between universities and search and rescue-focused organisations, nurturing innovation within this field for both academic and professional realms.”



At the University and Student Engagement Zone, over 100 students are showcasing more than 25 graduation projects about search and rescue, while benefiting from the training and over 40 workshops held during the exhibition.



Taif Omar, a student from Higher colleges of Technology – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are pleased to participate in the Exhibition, as it offers invaluable insights into various facets of search and rescue, along with job assistance to facilitate a seamless transition from education to a dedicated career. I'm eager to present my graduation project at the exhibition as it’s a good opportunity for me to learn more and benefit from the experts of this field.”



Another student, Hamad Ahmed Al Shamsi, from Hamdan bin Zayed School, said: “Participating in such events not only provides students with avenues to delve deeper into the search and rescue field but also enriches our understanding through interactions with seasoned professionals and fellow students. I’m pleased to be a part of a team that is innovative, scaling, and testing new and better solutions.”



Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Manjush Karthika, Head of Health and Medical Sciences Department, Liwa College, termed the exhibition as a significant platform that provides a clear pathway for students who may have reservations about entering the search and rescue profession. “It is a great honour to be a part of this exhibition. It provides a perfect opportunity for our students to immerse themselves in innovative ideas and to receive invaluable guidance from seasoned professionals within the search and rescue sector,” he said.



Launched in 2020, INSRC is a leading global event that places a major emphasis on exhibiting the future of safety, which is being shaped by numerous state-of-the-art technologies, solutions, and approaches. The collaboration between NSRC and educational institutions for the Zone at the Exhibition extends beyond academic pursuits, aiming to establish clear pathways for students to pursue dedicated careers in search and rescue.





