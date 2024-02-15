Moro Hub to Collaborate with NVIDIA in developing World-Class Green AI Data Centre in UAE

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 14 February 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), signed an agreement with collaboration to utilise NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform and reference architecture to build a world-class green AI data centre in the UAE.

A signing ceremony to initiate the collaboration took place between Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Keith Strier, Vice President of Worldwide AI at NVIDIA, at the World Government Summit, which runs from 12 to 14 February in Dubai.

“We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE at the forefront of the best innovative countries worldwide. This collaboration with NVIDIA will enhance the AI capabilities of our data centres and drive us towards sustainable technology adoption. It is a significant step forward in our journey towards building resilient, future-ready solutions that support the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050. While this collaboration will meet the needs of today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, it will also achieve long term results to enterprises in the UAE,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

With the exponential growth of AI and data-intensive workloads across various sectors, the demand for high-performance computing solutions has surged. Moro plans to integrate its expertise in green data center infrastructure with NVIDIA's advanced technology to provide efficient, scalable, and sustainable solutions for AI-driven applications.

“NVIDIA is at the forefront of innovation in accelerated computing, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to revolutionise the way AI data centres are designed and operated. NVIDIA’s leading-edge technology with Moro’s proven track record in delivering state-of-the-art data center solutions will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of AI and drive transformative outcomes in their operations across industries,” said Bin Haidar.

The companies’ collaboration will explore building AI data centers that prioritise energy efficiency and sustainability and deliver industry-leading processing power for model training, accelerating timely insights for organizations across various sectors.

“Sovereign AI will enable every nation to train and run AI models in their own language, using their own data, and tuned for their own culture and specific needs. Our work with Moro Hub will help the UAE build efficient AI infrastructure to foster innovation and economic growth,” said Strier.





