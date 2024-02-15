(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda is pleased to announce that today, the Hon. John Mulimba, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, hosted His Excellency Mehmet Fatih AK, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Uganda, who paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters.

The courtesy call between Hon. Mulimba and Ambassador AK underscored the enduring

friendship and robust bilateral relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of

Türkiye. It provided an excellent opportunity for both parties to engage in constructive dialogue

aimed at further strengthening cooperation and collaboration across various sectors of mutual

interest.

During the meeting, Hon. Mulimba and Ambassador AK exchanged views on a wide range of

issues of common concern, including economic cooperation, trade, investment, education, and

cultural exchange. Both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and

exploring new avenues for partnership to promote shared prosperity and development.

Bilateral relations between Uganda and Türkiye have continued to thrive, characterized by

mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation for the benefit of

their respective peoples. Hon. Mulimba expressed appreciation for Türkiye's support in various

developmental initiatives in Uganda, while Ambassador AK reiterated Türkiye's commitment to

further strengthening economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties with Uganda.

In addition to bilateral matters, Hon. Mulimba and Ambassador AK also discussed regional and

global issues of common interest, reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism, peace, and

security. Both dignitaries emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing common

challenges such as climate change, terrorism, and humanitarian crises.

The courtesy call concluded on a positive note, with Hon. Mulimba and Ambassador AK

expressing satisfaction with the outcomes of their discussions and their shared determination

to advance the interests of their respective countries through continued cooperation and

dialogue.

