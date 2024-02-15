Nexus Select CITYWALK Launches \Serving With Love\ Campaign For Valentine\'S Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 14, 2024: This Valentine\'s Day, Nexus Select CITYWALK, the capital\'s premier shopping destination, is spreading love and flavour with its \"Serving with Love\" campaign. Partnering with renowned chefs and popular social media influencers, the campaign promises culinary expertise and heartwarming entertainment.



The centerpiece of the campaign is a series of mouthwatering dishes created exclusively for Valentine\'s Day. A captivating video series featuring three talented chefs from Nexus Select CITYWALK\'s beloved restaurants: Saatvik, Andrea\'s Eatery, and Harajuku Tokyo CafÃ©. Each chef will be paired with a charismatic influencer - Akshat Kapoor, Arjun Madan and Pavithra Paruthi respectively. Together, they\'ll embark on a culinary journey, whipping up delicious Valentine\'s Day specials while engaging in lighthearted conversations about love, life, and their passion for food.



Viewers will be given a unique glimpse into the chefs\' personalities and culinary styles as they answer fun questions. The videos will showcase the chefs\' expertise and highlight the delectable special dishes created exclusively for this campaign, available only at Nexus Select CITYWALK throughout February.



This Valentine\'s Day, let Nexus Select CITYWALK be your destination for love, laughter, and unforgettable culinary experiences.

User :- Srishti Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9354814154

