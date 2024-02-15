Bridal Bliss: HAZAR Announces a Special Offer

(MENAFN- 10 Communications ) 14 Feb 2024, Dubai, UAE: HAZAR Haute Couture, a renowned name in the world of haute couture, is thrilled to announce a special 25% OFF on its Bridal Collection for the month of February. Known for its elegance, sophistication, and exquisite craftsmanship, HAZAR Haute Couture has established itself as a premier destination for discerning brides.

HAZAR Haute Couture offers a diverse range of collections, catering to every style and preference. Whether it's the classic silhouette of an A-line gown, the enchanting mermaid dress, the grandeur of a ball gown, or the timeless beauty of evening dresses, HAZAR Haute Couture has something for every bride-to-be.

Highlighting its commitment to luxury and innovation, HAZAR Haute Couture recently unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2024 Bridal Collection at an exclusive Trunk Show. The collection is a beautiful symphony of traditional craftsmanship & modern design and techniques. From the draped applique gown to a breath-taking pearl sheath gown, the white cascading dress to fringe bridal look; each gown is a testament to the brand’s creativity and is designed to evoke modern femininity.

What makes this even more enticing is the exciting offer for the brides to be: 25% on rental services. Brides can now fulfil their dreams of wearing HAZAR Haute Couture and turn heads in awe as they walk down the aisle on their big day.

"We are thrilled to extend this special discount to our valued customers," said, Sales Director at HAZAR Haute Couture. "At HAZAR Haute Couture, we believe that every bride deserves to feel like royalty on her special day, and this offer allows us to make that dream a reality for more brides."

To explore the exquisite Bridal Collection and take advantage of the special 25% discount on rental services, visit HAZAR Haute Couture at Jumeirah 3 - Villa number 476, Dubai





MENAFN15022024005323013215ID1107856461