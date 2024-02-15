Dell Technologies And Nokia Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Network Cloud Transformation And Private 5G

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) News summary





Nokia adopts Dell Technologies as its preferred infrastructure partner for Nokia AirFrame servers, helping transition customers to Dell PowerEdge servers with Dell global services and support

Dell adopts Nokia as its preferred private wireless partner for enterprise edge use cases, providing businesses with seamless integration and support The companies continue joint research and development efforts and platform and application testing in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK ) announce the extension of a strategic partnership to use each company's expertise and industry-leading solutions, including infrastructure solutions from Dell and private wireless connectivity from Nokia, to advance open network architectures in the telecom ecosystem and private 5G use cases among businesses.

As part of the agreement, Nokia will adopt Dell as its preferred infrastructure partner for existing Nokia AirFrame customers, offering Dell's technology as the infrastructure of choice for telecom cloud deployments. Nokia and Dell will help transition existing AirFrame customers over time to Dell's broad infrastructure portfolio, including Dell PowerEdge servers, purpose built for modern telecom network workloads from core to edge to RAN.

The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) private wireless solution will become Dell's preferred private wireless platform for enterprise customers' edge use cases. The companies will work together to integrate Nokia's NDAC solution with Dell NativeEdge, the edge operations software platform, to provide a comprehensive, scalable solution for enterprises.

"Through our collaboration, Nokia and Dell Technologies will harness each company's expertise and expanded distribution to simply and quickly scale modern telecom networks and private 5G use cases," said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies. "With our decades of digital transformation experience, we're ready to work together with Nokia's customers to continue their network cloud transformation journey on the industry's top selling compute platform."

"This strategic partnership will make both companies more flexible and able to better address future customer needs. Dell's digital transformation expertise and global scale, services and support will provide a seamless transition option for Nokia AirFrame customers, and Nokia's vast experience in the design, deployment, and operation of high-performance public and private mobile networks will provide Dell's customers with a comprehensive, scalable private wireless solution," said Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer, Nokia. "In line with our technology strategy, our continued collaboration with Dell will help address the future needs of our customers brought on by the increasing demands on networks and provide solutions to help communications service providers scale modern networks to the cloud."



Building on existing research and development efforts around core network functions, the two companies will collaborate on platform and application testing and lifecycle management in the Dell Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab. Dell and Nokia plan to certify workloads on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks that support Nokia Cloud offerings, while also continuing to collaborate on OEM engagements.

Dell Technologies

(NYSE:

helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.



At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

