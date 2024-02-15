Ten international championships out of 25 events are being held in Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) DUBAI: The attention and focus of the international sporting world will be firmly on Dubai as it plays host to as many as ten major international tournaments out of the 25 lined up during the course of this week.

Organized in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, all these sporting events in Dubai will witness participation of more than 15,000 male and female international and domestic athletes.

Spread across various areas of Dubai, these events are also expected to attract the attendance of more than 90,000 fans of different nationalities and ages, ensuring unabated attention from the sporting world.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai tops this list of international sporting events. Scheduled to commence from Thursday (February 15), this culmination of all major global beach soccer powers will continue till February 25.

As many as 15 teams from all continents will join hosts the UAE for this edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai.

Europe and Asia have four teams each, while South America and North America have three teams apiece and a further two teams from Africa.

The hosts UAE have been placed Group A alongside Egypt, Italy and the USA, while Oman is joined by former multiple champions Brazil, Portugal and Mexico in Group D. Group B consists of Spain, Iran, Tahiti and Argentina, while Group C is made up of Japan, Senegal, Colombia and Belarus.

The championship beach soccer stadium, located in Dubai Design District, is now ready to host fans from different countries across the world. The especially-made stadium perched next to the Dubai Water Canal can accommodate more than 4,000 spectators.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the two-week Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will begin with the women’s WTA 1000 level tournament.

Boasting a line-up of nine of the best players in the world, including world number one Iga Swiatek from Poland, number two Aryna Sabalenka, who recently successfully defended her Australian Open crown and world number three, Coco Gauff of the USA.

The women’s competition will continue till February 24, after which the men’s competition will begin from February 26 and go on till March 2. Led by three of the top-10 in the world, namely No.3 Daniil Medvedev, No.5 Andrey Rublev and No.9 Hubert Hurkacz, fans will also get the opportunity to watch former world number one and Scottish star, Andy Murray.

The Organizing Committee of the World Professional Park and Street Skateboarding Tour has completed preparations to host the unique event that has already attracted more than 500 male and female athletes from various countries competing in Dubai with an eye on qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The second edition of the DP World ILT20 will culminate with the finals to be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on February 17. This edition had six teams battling it out to decide three qualifiers who are now vying for the final.

In Wednesday’s first eliminator, MI Emirates and Gulf Giants were in action at the Dubai International Stadium to decide the first finalist, while Dubai Capitals will take on the losing team of Eliminator 1 in the second eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Thursday (February 15).

Some of the top international names including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, David Warner, Alex Hales, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Trent Boult have joined players from the UAE in this competition.

The Dubai Polo Gold Cup, a 20-goal handicap competition that is considered the most important trophy of the Dubai Polo Series, is also being played this week. The third prize to be won, following the Silver Cup and Polo Masters Cup, there are six teams participating in one of the main highlights on the UAE Polo calendar that will conclude with the final at the Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort, on February 24.

The UAE Polo team, led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Mahra by AIX Investment Group team, the Bangash Dodson & Horrell team, Habtoor Polo, Dubai Wolves by CAFU and Ghantoot Polo, have been competing.

The prestigious 14th Fazza International Para Athletics Championship, the Dubai 2024 WPA Grand Prix, is already being held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination. There are nearly 600 athletes from 71 countries from across the globe participating in this opening round of the scheduled seven Grand Prix culminating with the World Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Also scheduled to conclude on Thursday (February 15) is the Dubai Duty Free SB20 World Sailing Championships at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. The competition had 48 teams comprising of 12 nationalities participate in four races marking the beginning of the overall championships.

The Alpha International Mixed Boxing and Muay Thai Championship will be held at The Agenda on February 16 and 17, as also the Dubai International Open Swimming Championship at the impressive Hamdan Sports Complex. Al Nasr Sports Club will also be hosting the RG Premium Cup by Coach Sveta for Rhythmic Gymnastics from February 16 to 18 in the club in Oud Metha.

There will be a yoga event as part of the 5th Workers’ Sports Tour at the ENOC Arena in Al Quoz, the Bloomberg Square Mile Relay Race at the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Daba Boxing Championship at the Media One Hotel, the Freestyle Skiing Championship on the ice slopes of Ski Dubai Mall, among other events.

Also on offer will be other engrossing activities like the Middle East Sprint Car Final at the Dubai Autodrome, the DSBK Sprint Championship, the Emirates Post Seventh Olympics Festival at the Danube Sports World, the Town Square Running Race, the Jumping Championships at Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Dubai 60ft Dhow Sailing Race.

Other community-based events include the Badminton Masters Academy-hosted CCA Cup 2024 from February 17-25, the Dubai Investments Run at Dubai Investment Park, the Dubai Harbour Run at the Dubai Harbour and the Beat Diabetes walk by Landmark at the Zabeel Park on February 18





