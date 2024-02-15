US Ambassador Hails Progress In Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Talks

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. It's pleasing to see progress in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said during today's press conference, Trend reports.

