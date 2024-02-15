Tajikistan's Sughd Region Sets Production Targets For Industrial Enterprises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 15 . The Chairman of the Sughd region of Tajikistan, Rajabbay Ahmadzoda, has issued directives to the heads of major industrial enterprises in the region regarding industry development, increasing production volumes, and creating new jobs, Trend reports.

This was said during his meeting with the heads of several large enterprises, such as Anzob LLC, the Tajik-Chinese mining company TBEA Dushanbe Mining Company, Talco Gold LLC, and others, according to the executive body of state power in the region.

During the meeting, the importance of fulfilling commitments and ensuring industry development, increasing production volume, fully utilizing production capacities, creating new jobs, improving working conditions, and contributing to the construction of important social facilities in the region was emphasized.

It was underscored that the Tajikistan Government has created necessary conditions for the operation of enterprises, and enterprise leaders should utilize these opportunities to increase production volume and actively participate in the realization of the country's fourth national goal of industrialization.

Tajikistan is now implementing a rapid industrialization strategy for 2022-2026. In January 2022, President Rahmon named this period the 'Years of Industrial Development,' with ambitious intentions to raise industrial output by 2.5 times in five years. The target for 2026 is 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion), up from 38.8 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021.