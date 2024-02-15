Tajikistan's Sughd Region Sets Production Targets For Industrial Enterprises

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 15 . The Chairman
of the Sughd region of Tajikistan, Rajabbay Ahmadzoda, has issued
directives to the heads of major industrial enterprises in the
region regarding industry development, increasing production
volumes, and creating new jobs, Trend reports.
This was said during his meeting with the heads of several large
enterprises, such as Anzob LLC, the Tajik-Chinese mining company
TBEA Dushanbe Mining Company, Talco Gold LLC, and others, according
to the executive body of state power in the region.
During the meeting, the importance of fulfilling commitments and
ensuring industry development, increasing production volume, fully
utilizing production capacities, creating new jobs, improving
working conditions, and contributing to the construction of
important social facilities in the region was emphasized.
It was underscored that the Tajikistan Government has created
necessary conditions for the operation of enterprises, and
enterprise leaders should utilize these opportunities to increase
production volume and actively participate in the realization of
the country's fourth national goal of industrialization.
Tajikistan is now implementing a rapid industrialization
strategy for 2022-2026. In January 2022, President Rahmon named
this period the 'Years of Industrial Development,' with ambitious
intentions to raise industrial output by 2.5 times in five years.
The target for 2026 is 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion), up from
38.8 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021.
