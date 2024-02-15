               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Always Fully Supported Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan - Ambassador


2/15/2024 7:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The US has always fully supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby told Trend during today's press conference.

"We have never recognized the independence of any parts of Azerbaijan. We have always voted in the Security Council in favor of the territorial integrity of both sides," he noted.

Will be updated

