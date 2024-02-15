US Always Fully Supported Territorial Integrity Of Azerbaijan - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The US has
always fully supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and
Armenia, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby told Trend during today's
press conference.
"We have never recognized the independence of any parts of
Azerbaijan. We have always voted in the Security Council in favor
of the territorial integrity of both sides," he noted.
