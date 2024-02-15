Azerbaijan Joins Int'l Agreement On Olive Oil And Table Olives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on joining
the "International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives of
2015", Trend reports.
Thus, Azerbaijan joined the "International Agreement on Olive
Oil and Table Olives of 2015" signed on October 9, 2015, in Geneva,
Switzerland.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.