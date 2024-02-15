               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Joins Int'l Agreement On Olive Oil And Table Olives


2/15/2024 7:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on joining the "International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives of 2015", Trend reports.

Thus, Azerbaijan joined the "International Agreement on Olive Oil and Table Olives of 2015" signed on October 9, 2015, in Geneva, Switzerland.

