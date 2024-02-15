Azerbaijani SOCAR Sets Goal To Completely De-Carbonize Its Operations (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) set a goal to completely de-carbonize
operations using a range of resources, and this program was
launched this year, Vice President of SOCAR Afgan Isayev said
during the forum themed "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.
He emphasized that SOCAR's de-carbonization program is aimed at
achieving "clean net-zero" emissions by 2050.
"Simultaneously, the decarbonization program is based on
investigating emission indicators, evaluating the portfolio, and
undertaking a thorough analysis of actual emission reduction
targets. To fulfill our goals, SOCAR leverages its own internal
capabilities," the official explained.
"A full-scale decarbonization initiative for operations in
important geographic areas of the company's activity has already
begun. SOCAR's de-carbonization efforts encompass all segments and
production assets in each geographic location where it operates,"
he noted.
SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas
field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction,
processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil
and petrochemical products in both domestic and international
markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying
natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general
population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to
Europe.
Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous
international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye,
Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally,
the company engages in significant trading operations primarily
based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.
