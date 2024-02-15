I Reject Premise That Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Unattainable - US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. I reject the
premise that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is unattainable,
said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby during today's press
conference, Trend reports.
Will be updated
