Azerbaijani SOCAR Seeks To Support Global Climate Sustainability By 2050 - VP (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) wants to foster global climate
sustainability by 2050, Vice President of SOCAR Afgan Isayev said
during the forum themed "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.
“Our mission is to convert SOCAR into a national energy
corporation that will provide reliable, safe, and sustainable
energy. SOCAR is currently at the beginning of its transformation
process and operates in the oil and gas value chain. By 2035, the
company hopes to have a diverse hydrocarbon and low-carbon business
portfolio, as well as an emissions profile comparable to that of
world energy leaders," he pointed out.
Meanwhile, SOCAR is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas
fields, production, processing, and transportation of oil, gas, and
gas condensate, marketing of oil and petrochemical products in
domestic and international markets, and supply of natural gas to
industrial enterprises and households in Azerbaijan, as well as to
Europe.
To note, the Company has various operations in countries such as
Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine,
including trading activities primarily in Switzerland, Singapore,
and Nigeria.
