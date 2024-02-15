               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani SOCAR Seeks To Support Global Climate Sustainability By 2050 - VP (UPDATED)


2/15/2024 7:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) wants to foster global climate sustainability by 2050, Vice President of SOCAR Afgan Isayev said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Our mission is to convert SOCAR into a national energy corporation that will provide reliable, safe, and sustainable energy. SOCAR is currently at the beginning of its transformation process and operates in the oil and gas value chain. By 2035, the company hopes to have a diverse hydrocarbon and low-carbon business portfolio, as well as an emissions profile comparable to that of world energy leaders," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, SOCAR is engaged in the exploration of oil and gas fields, production, processing, and transportation of oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing of oil and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supply of natural gas to industrial enterprises and households in Azerbaijan, as well as to Europe.

To note, the Company has various operations in countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine, including trading activities primarily in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search