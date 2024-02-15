Azerbaijan Establishes Strategic Objectives For Green Growth (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan has
identified 'green' growth as one of its five national priorities,
said Head of Department at Ministry of Economy Huseyn Huseynov
during the forum "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.
"In the medium term, Azerbaijan aims to maintain economic growth
at 3-4 percent, with specific goals concentrating on increasing
investment in the environmental sector, particularly in green
energy. By 2026, the goal is to enhance the share of renewable
energy in total investment potential from 17 to 24 percent, with a
further target of achieving 30 percent by 2030 – a significant
priority in the socio-economic growth strategy. The country has
outlined strategic objectives for green growth and a green economy.
However, the major problem is in properly fulfilling these aims to
hasten the process, and I anticipate that resolving these
challenges will receive special focus in both the COP process and
the implementation of the action plan connected to the 'year of
green growth'," he said.
To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new
challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework
of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax
authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development
of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs
in the formation of budget revenues, and building transparent
relations with "state-business".
