US Not Seeking To Control Over Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Process - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The United
States does not seek to own the situation in the peace process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark
Libby said during the press conference, Trend reports.
"If the Russian track makes this work, and the result is a
long-term, dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in which
they can both accept and be partners and neighbors, build trade,
and live side by side in security, that's a good indication. We do
not desire control over the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.
However, I will state that we are interested in a permanent,
dignified peace," the diplomat noted.
Will be updated
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.