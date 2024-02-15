Azerbaijan's Tax Policy To Rank Among Key Instruments Of Economic Regulation - Official (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. New challenges facing the Azerbaijani economy today show tax policy will rank with the main instruments of economic regulation in the implementation of economic policy in the coming period, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazirli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" held in Baku.

“Today, the tax service is an active participant in the process of generating budget revenues in Azerbaijan, ensuring economic development, and supporting entrepreneurship. The past five years have shown that tax authorities are able to propel the implementation of the country's economic development strategy," the official explained.

"In the new strategic period of the country's development, the focus of tax policy is on a result that can be adapted to flexible goals to ensure the sustainability of the economy, its expansion, and its growth rate,” he noted.

To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs in the formation of budget revenues, and building transparent relations with "state-business".