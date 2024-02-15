Azerbaijan's Tax Policy To Rank Among Key Instruments Of Economic Regulation - Official (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. New challenges
facing the Azerbaijani economy today show tax policy will rank with
the main instruments of economic regulation in the implementation
of economic policy in the coming period, Head of the State Tax
Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazirli
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the
new development period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy"
held in Baku.
“Today, the tax service is an active participant in the process
of generating budget revenues in Azerbaijan, ensuring economic
development, and supporting entrepreneurship. The past five years
have shown that tax authorities are able to propel the
implementation of the country's economic development strategy," the
official explained.
"In the new strategic period of the country's development, the
focus of tax policy is on a result that can be adapted to flexible
goals to ensure the sustainability of the economy, its expansion,
and its growth rate,” he noted.
To note, the forum "Tax system in the new development period:
Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy" in Baku discussed new
challenges in the field of tax administration. Within the framework
of the forum, opinions were exchanged on the increasing role of tax
authorities in economic regulation, priorities for the development
of the business environment, active participation of entrepreneurs
in the formation of budget revenues, and building transparent
relations with "state-business".
