               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Offers Energy Source That Signifies Diversification, Security - US Ambassador


2/15/2024 7:09:38 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan provides an energy source that signifies diversification and security, said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby during today's press conference, Trend reports.

"Europe and other allies want to minimize their dependency on Russian gas, and Azerbaijan supplies a source that represents diversification and security via that diversification.

There is a lot of work to be done to extend the current infrastructure, notably in terms of Azerbaijan's role in facilitating the transit of energy resources from central Asia.

Green and renewable energy sources, such as wind and hydrogen power, show potential, demanding investment, legal changes, and strategic planning-all areas where the US government and commercial sector may engage with Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

Will be updated

MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107856420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search