Ukrainian Drivers Start Protest At Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian drivers have started a protest at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint in response to Polish farmers obstructing truck traffic.

That's according to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

“The protest at Yahodyn [checkpoint] began at approximately 11:00. Law enforcement officers are present at the rally site. The drivers displayed posters on their trucks with inscriptions in Ukrainian, Polish, and English,” the report says.

It has been reported that Ukrainian carriers and drivers participating in the protest intend to impede the movement of Polish truck drivers who bypass the general queue at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint.

According to Channel 12, Ukrainian drivers stopped the first truck.

As reported by Ukrinform, protests have been ongoing since February 9, 2024, on the roads leading through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints near the border with Ukraine in Poland.

On February 12, Polish farmers blocked traffic at the Zosyn-Ustyluh and Dolhobyczow-Uhryniv checkpoints and again blocked the Shehyni checkpoint.

Photo credit: Suspilne. Lutsk