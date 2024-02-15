CBA To Apply New System For Introduction Of Innovative Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
has approved the "Rule on the Application of the Special Regulatory
Regime," Azernews reports, citing CBA.
CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov signed a new decision in this
regard.
According to the decision, specific requirements are outlined
for innovative products and applicants seeking testing under the
special regulatory regime.
These requirements include ensuring the product's novelty in the
local market, its contribution to financial inclusion, safety,
accessibility to users of financial services, readiness for
real-mode testing, avoidance of potential systemic risks,
prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing, conducting
related risk analysis, determining measures to mitigate risks,
safeguarding user data confidentiality and legal interests, and
ensuring the civil integrity of the applicant's beneficial owners,
individuals in management positions, and significant
shareholders.
Additionally, participants presenting innovative products are
exempt from licencing or permit requirements. CBA will notify
participants three days before checking their activities and will
accept applications one month before, with a decision made within
20 working days from receipt, extendable by another 20 working days
if necessary. Applicants will be informed within three days of
approval or refusal, and if approved, a contract will be concluded
within 20 days.
The trial period under the contract cannot exceed 12 months,
extendable for up to six months before its end, not exceeding a
total of five years, applicable to participants active for at least
six months in trial mode.
The Legal Department of CBA is tasked with submitting this
decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State
Register of Legal Acts within three days.
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107856410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.