Armenia Backs Terror Groups Reemerging On Border With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The wounding of a border guard of the Azerbaijani army as a
result of Armenian provocation by a sniper was answered with the
Revenge Operation. With this, it was revealed that Armenia is more
prone to provocation and terrorism than peace and stability.
On February 12, an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded as a
result of shelling from the Armenian Armed Forces position located
in the direction of Nerkin-An residential area of Gafan district to
the position of the State Border Service of the village of
Kollugishlak in Zangilan district. It became known that units of
the Armenian Armed Forces from the position located in the
direction of Chinarli settlement in the Tovuz region shelled from
small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army at 20:50 and
23:40 Baku time, located in the direction of Kohanbi settlement in
the Tovuz region. Further, on February 13, the units of the State
Border Service carried out an "Operation Revenge" in response to
the provocation advised by the Armenian Armed Forces.
According to information, as a result of the operation, the
Armenian Armed Forces' combat post near Nerkin-And settlement in
the Gafan region, where Azerbaijani soldiers were shelled, was
completely destroyed. The Armenian Defence Ministry admitted that
four servicemen were killed and one wounded.
It is worth noting that Armenian provocations in the information
field in relation to Azerbaijan were not noticed and were not
crossed by the international community, and on the contrary, their
silence added fuel to the fire. Probably, the sanctions of the
French Senate and all kinds of resolutions towards Azerbaijan did
not satisfy the whims of the masters of Armenians in the Western
world, and this was reflected as a consequence in the provocation
of the Armenian side.
Not surprisingly, the EU representatives condemned and made
unfounded accusations against the response of the Azerbaijani army.
Although the EU observer mission patrols are running with
binoculars of different sizes on the borders of Armenia, boasting
about their 2000th patrol, as one would expect, they did not notice
anything, as did the "Czech citizen" crossing the Azerbaijani
border, who was caught by the Azerbaijani border service near the
minefields recently.
It also became known that, as a result of Azerbaijan's
"operation revenge," a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces was
destroyed, and four servicemen were killed and one wounded. Those
killed turned out to be members of the terrorist "union of
volunteers" (Yerkrapa), and for some reason this news was not
noticed by the EU representatives.
Another thing to note is that when various VOMA, "Yerkrapah,"
and other Armenian heirs of the First Garabagh War, or simply put,
terrorist groups, appear near the border, Armenia plans more than
just provocations. One more issue is that since Azerbaijan has a
real army, it is no longer possible to impose the scenario of the
early nineties.
The activity of the "Yerkrapah" Union of RA Volunteers is
recognised as terrorist in the territory of Azerbaijan; members of
this organisation participated in massacres and the extermination
of Azerbaijanis in Garabagh. It is worth reminding the world about
this organisation, which allegedly consists of young volunteers; in
fact, half of them served and fought in the First Garabagh War, and
the organisation was repeatedly involved in fighting before the
Second Garabagh War.
The members of this organisation tortured Azerbaijani prisoners
of war during the First Garabagh War with the character and
ideology of fascism, and they may be waiting for the right moment
and time for revenge until today.
It should be reminded that in the summer of 2021, two Armenian
military men from the terrorist organisation "Yerkrapah" Ludvik
Mkrtchyan and Aleshi Khosrovyan, who were accused of torturing
Azerbaijani prisoners of war during the First Garabagh War in the
town of Shusha, as well as committing a number of other crimes,
were sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The defendants made a closing speech. They thanked all those who
participated in the investigation: "We were treated very well
during the investigation. We apologise to the President of
Azerbaijan, all the people, and the court. We beg you to forgive
us."
The session was held under the chairmanship of Judge Elbey
Allahverdiyev of the Baku Military Court.
Recall that the head of the Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers, Sasun
Mikayelyan, said in 2021 that the structures of the Union of
Yerkrapah Volunteers are in full readiness and waiting for the
order.
"As is known, the Union of Volunteers "Yerkrapah" has 76
territorial and regional units, which today are in full readiness
and waiting for the order. We are ready, we - won in the late 90s,
and we will keep this victory until the end," Mikayelyan said.
In the 90's, they fought against Azerbaijani civilians who were
defending their lands, homes, and families, but they did not
recognise it; perhaps once in jail, they will remember. It should
also be noted that this organisation has the full support of the
Ministry of Defence of Armenia, based on the statements made in
2019 by the Minister of Defence of this country.
As of today, the appetite for revenge for this organisation has
not disappeared. According to the chairman of the terrorist
organisation "Yerkrapa," Sasun Mikayelyan, in 2024, the members of
the terrorist organisation are in constant mode on the line of
defence along the entire length of the conditional
Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The question arises: what are they
preparing for, being in "permanent mode" of combat readiness?
Readiness to assist on the road to peace with Azerbaijan?
"In 2020, 1,200 "Yerkrapah" volunteers were on combat duty; in
2022, we were already 1,700 people; last year, more than eight
thousand "Yerkrapah" volunteers took part in combat duty at the
same time. At some positions, "Yerkrapah" conducts duty in two
shifts; if we take this into account, there are already more than
10 thousand members. This is a serious figure; the military will
understand me," Mikayelyan said on the air of OTA.
Mikayelyan hastened to assure that the Yerkrapah, as before,
fulfil their purpose and take the most active part in border
defence.
"Now that there is a split in the country, the people are
divided into 4-5 parts, and everyone considers each other traitors,
how can we hold the border in such conditions? I don't want to
scare anyone, but we are now on the edge..." - he stated.
Indeed, Armenians, the revanchist groups continuing to carry out
provocative actions with the use of small arms at a time when there
was silence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for five months, are
unlikely to think of peace and stability.
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107856409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.