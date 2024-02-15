U.S. Polo Assn. Sponsors SI The Party, Celebrating The Big Game In Vegas

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Sport-Inspired Brand Brings Apparel and Activations to the Hottest VIP Party of the Year

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), was excited to sponsor Sports Illustrated: SI The Party Presented by Captain Morgan with VIP-driven experiences and iconic performances at Wynn Las Vegas' famed XS Nightclub. Headlined by The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and other special guests, SI The Party featured one of the Big Game weekend's most buzzed-about lineups ever.

The multi-billion-dollar global U.S. Polo Assn. brand presented exciting, sport-inspired activations at the party, as well as co-branded staff apparel and accessories with the iconic double horsemen logo, and party giveaways like hats and buttons. One of the most exciting activations was a beautiful, life-size, 3-D photobooth backdrop featuring the best images from championship polo games, where fans and celebs alike had fun posing with polo props as if they were competing on the polo field themselves.

It was a packed house at XS Nightclub filled with global influencers and some of the world's biggest celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Brittany Mahomes, Miles Teller, Trevor Lawrence, Tiffany Haddish, Dylan Sprouse and DIPLO, as well as sports icons such as Brooks Koepka, Aly Raisman, Tony Parker, and many more - all showing up to party with U.S. Polo Assn.

"U.S. Polo Assn. was thrilled to be part of such an iconic party this year to celebrate the Big Game in Las Vegas and to partner again with Sports Illustrated as we did previously on the SI Sports Awards," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As a sport-inspired, global brand, this partnership for the Big Game is one that's a great match with the DNA of U.S. Polo Assn."

Produced by Authentic Entertainment and Medium Rare, the sports and music spectacle brought musical performances and immersive activations and an ultra-luxe, VIP experience to fans in Vegas for the Big Game. XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, one of the most exclusive and top-rated nightclubs in the world, was reimagined with enhanced production and oversized activations for all attendees to enjoy.

"It was a blast seeing the crowd enjoy our sport-focused U.S. Polo Assn. activations, wear our iconic brand, participate in the VIP experience and party to The Chainsmokers and Kygo," added Stefanie Coroalles, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for USPA Global.

Sports Illustrated is synonymous with the celebration of sports; fans around the world and SI The Party was no exception. The star-studded event to celebrate the Big Game Weekend invited fans to mingle with the who's who of the sports and entertainment worlds.

"SI, Authentic Brands and Medium Rare are thankful to have U.S. Polo Assn. on board as our generous sponsor this year, for the very first time," said Tatum Mannion, Executive Director of Partnerships, Medium Rare. "It's fantastic to have another industry-leading sports partner that has the same goal as we do, to inspire fans and consumers to enjoy the fusion of sports, music and entertainment in one of the most exciting locations in the world, as we revved up for an incredible Big Game Weekend in Las Vegas this year."

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sport governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of households globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing and digital presence. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Modern Retail and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn .

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 60-year heritage. Sports Illustrated also shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, immersive activations, long-form television, film, and audio content as well as select lifestyle products. For more information, visit SI . Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes. For more info, visit

