“Uppercase Legal Advisory” To Launch Practice in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Media4pr) (DUBAI): Uppercase Legal Advisory, a leading international law firm, today unveiled plans to launch the practice in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of 2024. The Saudi office is part of the company’s MENA expansion strategy.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed a significant increase in its legal and economic landscape, attracting legal firms to the Kingdom. The decision aligns with the company's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services and strategic support to businesses navigating the complex Saudi market.

Commenting on the Saudi expansion, Alexander Kukuev, Managing Partner at Uppercase Legal Advisory, stated, "There is a growing demand from our clients who are interested in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They aim to become part of the largest economy in the Middle East but are cautious about potential entry mistakes. A reliable strategic and legal partner can help mitigate risks. Uppercase aims to attract multi-industry multi-tier international businesses to Saudi Arabia. "

UAE Launch

In December 2023, Uppercase Legal Advisor launched its practice in Dubai, UAE. The firm specializes in compliance with Anti-money Laundering (AML), Counter-terrorism Financing (CFT) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) rules, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), and Trade Laws.

Elmira Larina To Spearhead Saudi Operations

Ms Elmira Larina, the Head of Contract Law Practice at Uppercase Legal Advisory, will spearhead the firm’s operations in Saudi Arabia. With thirteen years of experience in international businesses, including seven years dedicated to the laws of the Arabian Gulf countries, Africa, and the CIS, Elmira brings a wealth of knowledge of adhering to legal formalities for entering the Saudi Arabian market.





