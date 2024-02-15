Kuwait PM Proud Of Achievements In W. Asian Volleyball Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said on Thursday he is proud of Kuwaiti athletes' achievements during the West Asian Volleyball Championship and qualification for the world volleyball championship and Paris Olympics.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Public Authority for Sport to honor the Kuwaiti athletes, His Highness the Prime Minister said this achievement reflected strong belief, high self-confidence, and solid will to attain the goals.

Commending His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's patronage of national renaissance and his support to Kuwaiti sports, he addressed the players by saying: "His Highness the Amir believes that you are good seeds sewn by forefathers."

His Highness the Prime Minister urged the Kuwaiti athletes to keep making sports accomplishments for the sake of their nation, affirming that the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications, Public Authority for Sport and Kuwait Olympic Committee would spare no effort to support them in order to raise the name of Kuwait higher in all domains.

Abdullah Al-Khamees, the captain of the Kuwaiti national volleyball team, and Kuwaiti shooting champion Eman Al-Shammaa, delivered speeches during the event.

Afterwards, His Highness the Prime Minister, accompanied by the Minister Marafi, PAS Director-General Yousef Abdullah Al-Bidan and KPC Chairman Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, honored the Kuwaiti sports champions. (end)

