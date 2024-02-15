Nikkei Surmounts 38K For First Time Since '90

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets rebounded after mostly falling on Wednesday, while Japan entered a technical recession as its GDP contracted for a second straight quarter.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 regained 454.62 points, or 1.2%, to 38,157.94, the first time the index closed above the 38,000 mark since 1990.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 65.25 points, or 0.4%, to 15,944.63.
Japan's GDP for the fourth quarter fell 0.4% on an annualized basis, a sharp miss from the 1.4% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters. This follows a 3.3% contraction in the third quarter.
Two consecutive quarters of contraction are widely considered a technical recession.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it slipped 0.1%, compared with a 0.3% rise expected in the Reuters poll.
Following the contraction, Japan lost its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany.
Singapore saw its fourth-quarter GDP grow 2.2% year on year, lower than the 2.5% expected. The city state also revised its third-quarter GDP growth rate from 2.8% to a sharply lower figure of 1%.
In other markets,
Markets in Shanghai remained shuttered for the Lunar New Year.
Meanwhile, Singapore's Straits Times Index revived 37.62 points, or 1.2%, to 3,176.69.
In Korea, the Kospi fell 6.62 points, or 0.3%, to 2,613.80.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dipped 21.28 points, or 0.2%, to 11,640.04.
In Australia, the ASX 200 recaptured 57.98 points, or 0.8%, to 7,605.72.
MENAFN15022024000212011056ID1107856366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.