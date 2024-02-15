Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Size Antibody Sales Antibodies Clinical Trials Market Forecast 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bispecific Antibodies Annual Sales Surpassed USD 8 Billion In 2023 And Is Expected Surpass USD 36 Billion By 2029 Says Kuick Research

Global Market Forecast Till 2029: > USD 36 Billion

Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 11

Yearly & Quarterly Sales Insight

Global & Regional Sales Insights

Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials: > 600 Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Fast Track Approval, Orphan Designation & Priority Status Insights

Approved Bispecific Antibodies Pricing & Dosage Analysis

Top 30 Companies Developing Bispecific Antibodies Competitive Insight 800 Pages Clinical & Commercial Opportunity insight

Bispecific antibodies are an emerging class of therapeutic antibodies that can simultaneously bind to two different epitopes or antigens. This allows bispecific antibodies to simultaneously block two different disease pathways ort bring different cells together, making them a versatile platform for developing novel therapies. There are currently 11 bispecific antibody candidates that have been approved globally, with an additional candidate approved only in China. The approved bispecific antibodies target a range of indications ranging from cancer, eye disorders and blood disorders. Some notable approved bispecific antibodies include Blincyto (Blinatumomab) for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Hemlibra (Emicizumab) for hemophilia A, and Vabysmo (Faricimab) for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Many pharmaceutical companies, including both small biopharmaceutical companies and prominent global leaders, have active bispecific antibody programs. These include AstraZeneca with its candidates Sabestomig and Rilvegostomig for solid cancers and AZD1163 for management of rheumatoid arthritis; Zymeworks with its potential best-in-class candidate Zanidatamab, and Akeso with its PD-1 x LAG-3 bispecific antibody AK129.

Moreover, several of these pharmaceutical companies are actively using proprietary platforms to create novel bispecific candidates antibodies with properties that outperform those of existing bispecific antibodies. The most notable of these is Amgen's BiTE Platform, which enables the creation of bispecific T cell engagers. Blincyto, the first commercially licensed and successful bispecific antibody, was created using the BiTE platform. It operates by attaching to CD3 on T cells and CD19 on malignant B cells, bridging the gap between them. EpimAb is another company that has employed a proprietary platform, FIT-Ig technology platform, to develop all five of its clinical candidates and ten preclinical candidates.

Furthermore, companies have entered into research, development, manufacturing, and licensing agreements with their counterparts to accelerate the development of bispecific antibodies. For example, in November 2023, Biotheus and BioNTech announced a collaboration to research, manufacture, and commercialize Biotheus' PD-L1 x VEGF bispecific antibody PM8002 in markets other than Greater China. Previously, in September 2023, Ono Pharmaceutical and Adimab announced a collaboration to develop bispecific antibody product candidates targeting several oncological targets. Collaborations like these use each company's technology and expertise to speed up bispecific antibody development.

With strong industry commitment and a large clinical pipeline, the bispecific antibody market is expected to rise rapidly in the coming years. According to our estimates, the market will be worth more than US$ 36 Billion by 2029, up from over US$ 8 Billion in 2023. This increase will be propelled by bispecific antibodies' unique methods and versatility in treating complex, difficult-to-treat diseases. The number of approved antibodies is also expected to double by 2029, as new candidates advance through the pipeline.

